Big Gigantic announces new studio album free your mind with single 'Burning Love' feat. Kidepo out now via counter records

MUMBAI: Colorado-based duo Big Gigantic make a triumphant return with their enduring new single “Burning Love” feat. Kidepo, an upbeat love song that draws upon their energetic disposition driven by colorful synth work focusing on themes of sentiment and happiness. With the fresh release comes their first studio album in 3 years Free Your Mind set to release February 28 via Counter Records.

Rooted in an emotional palette of sounds, “Burning Love” feat. Kidepo accentuates Kidepo’s soaring vocals making for a timeless anthem. The young Ugandan singer exerts soulful melodies onto the track that pairs with blissful keys and a generous dose of grooving saxophone.

Listen here:

“The newest single delves into the emotional rollercoaster that is navigating romantic love and the trials and tribulations that come with taking that kind of plunge.” - Big Gigantic

Free Your Mind emphasizes uplifting, expansive soul vocals that truly engages their fans through themes of self love, gratitude and manifesting your dreams through 13-tracks featuring artists like Pell, Felly, TOBi, Jennifer Hartswick, Louis Futon and The Funk Hunters just to name a few. In true Big Gigantic fashion the album spands a variety of genres offering up playful electronic pop to modern jazz fusion compositions.

The album’s first three singles have explored many different themes and human emotions- Self-love (You’re The One), Friendship and intimate relationships (Friends), and living with deep gratitude for the present moment (Where I Wanna Be).

“Free Your Mind is about exploring all of the different things that make us human- the things that connect us to ourselves and to each other— so that we can get to know our true selves and live our greatest lives without anything holding us back.” - Big Gigantic