Press Release |  16 Dec 2019 19:17 |  By RnMTeam

Sadu releases a new single called 'Mausam'

MUMBAI: One of the voices from the popular 90s band Aryans, is that of Sadasivan KM Nambisan aka Sadu. Vocalist, lyricist, composer and one of the founding members of the famous erstwhile pop act, will be releasing a series of singles, starting December 2019 with Mausam

Carrying forward the legacy of hummable melodies from Aryans, that gave us unforgettable hits - such as Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra, Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Ko and Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya Sadu seeks to bring back the era of “good music with simple melodies and nice lyrics.”

Watch here:

Mausam, was recorded with live instruments and no programming whatsoever, in contrast to the trend of the recordings practices, prevalent nowadays. The track has already received lakhs of hits across streaming platforms and the video of the single releases on December 16th, 2019. 

A romantic melody, Mausam narrates the anticipation of meeting a love interest and intensity of the waiting period. “Sometimes simple lyrics communicate the expression in the most effective manner and on occasion a weeping guitar expresses the emotion in the best fashion. Beyond sky-high plugins and fancy gadgets, a simple melody can truly stand out. I’m pleasantly surprised and also not surprised at the same time, to see how warmly people have responded to Mausam, even before we put the video out. ” says Sadu.

 

