Press Release |  11 Dec 2019 16:58 |  By RnMTeam

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash perform at the Carnegie Hall

MUMBAI: Unlucky Thirteen may not be so unlucky for some. Sarod brothers Amaan and Ayaan break the jinx on Thirteen by going back to the mecca of musical performances -Carnegie Hall after a long wait of thirteen years. Grammy nominee and a maestro of sarod, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and his sons, Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali Bangash performed at the second edition of HCL Concerts in the US at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City and at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco. HCL Concerts is a unique international platform celebrating and promoting Indian classical performing arts. 

The trio played traditional ragas for the audiences at both venues.  The brothers have performed three times at the coveted Carnegie Hall, earlier. The first was at India’s 50th year if Independence in 1997, following that in 2000 and then Sarod for Harmony in 2006. The opportunity comes back to them after thirteen years.

When asked about their experience on performing at the prestigious venue, the brothers said, "Carnegie hall is a Mecca for any musician to perform in. It marks a very momentous occasion in any musician’s life keeping in mind the music that has been played here. The standards that have been set here by every performer since 1891 are very high. From orchestras, from single great orchestra conductor, from every violinist, pianist, singer, cellist, along with some of the worlds leading public figures, and since the 1930s some of the leading pop figures in the United States, have been on this stage and created the standard of magnificence by which all performances are judged."

Here's wishing the brothers many more mile stones.

