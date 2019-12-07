Music Moves Europe Talent Awards at the Stadsschouwburg, Groningen (NL)

MUMBAI: The ceremony for the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards, the EU prize for popular and contemporary music, takes place on January 17 at ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) in the Stadsschouwburg of Groningen, the Netherlands. During the ceremony, eight winners selected by an expert jury plus the the Public Choice Winner will be revealed. The ceremony starts at 19:00 hrs.

Central to the ceremony is the celebration of emerging European musical talent. During a lively sixty minutes show designed by Guy Weizman (Noord Nederlands Toneel), the winners will receive an award and an amazing prize package focused at boosting their international careers. After the ceremony, all nominees present in Groningen will perform live across the city as an official part of the ESNS festival.

Music Moves Europe Talent Awards 2020 nominees

Announced in September during Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, the 16 nominees for this year’s awards are:

5K HD (AT) * Anna Leone (SE) * Au/Ra (DE) * Beast In Black (FI) * Charlotte Adigeery (BE) * Flohio (UK) * Fontaines D.C. (IE) * girl in red (NO) * Harmed (HU) * Hugo Helmig (DK) * Kimberose (FR) * Meduza (IT) * Naaz (NL) * Perfect Son (PL) * Pongo (PT) * Tribade (ES)

Prize package

There are eight jury awards to be handed out during the ceremony. Each winner selected by the jury receives a prize worth € 10.000- funded by the EU programme Creative Europe, to be spent towards promoting their international careers. A total of € 7.500 of the prize package covers all expenses made for promotion and/or touring. Additionally, winners get a business package of the value of € 2.500 on targeted training provided by our music industry partners: the live sector (Liveurope, Yourope and Live DMA), the recording industry (IMPALA and Digital Music Europe), the International Music Managers Forum (IMMF) and co-organizers of the awards Reeperbahn Festival and ESNS. The European Music Exporters Exchange (EMEE) helps winners navigating through this list of tailored services.

Public Choice Winner

Since the nominees were revealed at Reeperbahn Festival, fans across Europe could choose their favorite emerging European artist through an online vote. The winner of the Public Choice Award 2020 receives a monetary prize of € 5.000 and is offered to play a filmed music session at the Deezer Studios in Paris. This is part of the contribution made by Digital Music Europe and is presented by Deezer.

Music Moves Europe

Music is one of the most popular forms of art, widely consumed, and a vibrant expression of Europe's cultural diversity. Music Moves Europe, the overarching framework for the European Commission’s initiatives and actions in support of the European music sector, aim to help the music sector flourish by, among other things, supporting the annual Music Moves Europe Talent Awards.

The Music Moves Europe Talent Awards are c o-funded by Creative Europe, the EU funding programme for the culture and audiovisual sectors, and are implemented in close cooperation with the European Commission. The awards are organized by ESNS and Reeperbahn Festival, in partnership with Yourope, Independent Music Companies Association (IMPALA), International Music Managers Forum (IMMF), Liveurope, Live DMA, European Music Exporters Exchange (EMEE), Digital Music Europe (DME) and media partner European Broadcasting Union (EBU) who all contribute to the prize package inclusive to the awards. The awards receive the support from the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, Province of Groningen and the City of Groningen.