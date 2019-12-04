Brighton music conference awarded for commitment to electronic dance music at the ambassadors of the night awards

MUMBAI: At the Ambassadors of the Night Awards the NTIA presented The Bright Music Conference with an award for their work and commitment to developing awareness and education of the UK Electronic Music Scene internationally within the NTE.

Says Michael Kill (NTIA), "We feel that the work that you have done is exceptional and represents exactly the type of initiative and entrepreneurial spirit which leads the way for the NTE."

On the night the award was presented by DJ Mag Editor Carl Loben, who praised the event in his speech.

Said Billy Mauseth (BMC), "BMC are honoured to get this award and we are all over the moon! We just want to thank all our speakers, sponsors and artists who attend year after year and see our vision of creating a more successful and sustainable electronics music industry."

The event which took place at The Hippodrome Casino Leicester Square included a host of inspirational speakers including Ariel Palitz, Nightlife Mayor of NYC, Rafael Espinal Jnr, City Council Member Brooklyn Borough President Candidate and Inspector Daryl Lyon, Northamptonshire CIRV Scheme, who highlighted how the night time industry contributes to society and culture and is a valuable ecosystem that the government should support.

The Ambassadors of the Night Awards were created in 2018 to publicly recognise key voices within the Night-Time business sector, whose work has not only achieved some great things for our industry but significantly contributed to the enhancement of our communities, strengthened both cultural and economic growth and we aspire to be part of this group that lead change within our industry.

Brighton Music Conference (BMC) is the UK's foremost electronic music conference & networking event, focusing on innovation, education & the key issues facing the electronic dance music sector. It is attended by 1000s of experienced music industry professionals, the next generation of DJs, producers as well as electronic music enthusiasts.