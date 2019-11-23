For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release

Will Clarke debuts new label 'All We Have Is Now' and open to close US Tour 2020

MUMBAI: Esteemed DJ and producer Will Clarke presents his brand-new label ‘All We Have Is Now’ set to debut in 2020. All We Have Is Now marks the first time the Bristol-born producer has ventured into managing his own imprint and plans to release new music through the label in the new year. To coincide with the label launch, Will Clarke is set to embark on a North American tour with open to close sets in 2020 from January through March. You can purchase tickets here Allwehaveisnow.co.uk.

Taking full creative control at the helm of a brand new independent label, Will Clarke aims to break boundaries with his music and offers a place for new artists to fully express themselves with no external barriers. Moving into a new direction with his sound, ‘All We Have Is Now’ will see the veteran producer releasing more vocally-driven music with techno influences.

2019 marked an impressive year for Will Clarke who saw huge success touring across the globe and releasing tracks on Kneaded Pains, Relief, Drumcode and Truesoul, including a frenetic two-tracker alongside fellow Bristolian Eli Brown and his first-ever melodic EP ‘Nothing Is Forever’. Will’s impressive producer repertoire and distinctive sound of rollicking bass, low-slung funk and infectious hooks are all sounds that have caught the attention of industry top players Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Jamie Jones, Maya Jane Coles, Patrick Topping, and Camelphat. Closing out the year with two more EPs on We Are The Brave and TrueSoul, Will Clarke shows no signs of slowing down and will be gearing up to debut his label  ‘All We Have Is Now’ in 2020.

Tickets for All We Have Now US tour in 2020 will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, November 20th and on sale to the public Friday, November 22nd here Allwehaveisnow.co.uk.

