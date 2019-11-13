For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  13 Nov 2019

Award-winning team of Mughal-e-Azam led by Feroz AbbasKhan is back with ‘Raunaq& Jassi', a grand spectacle of love

MUMBAI: After enthralling audiences globally with his magnum-opus musical Mughal-e-Azam, renowned theatre director, screenwriter and film maker Feroz Abbas Khan is all set to return to stage with a musical, celebrating love, titled Raunaq & Jassi.

Inspired by William Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet, this Hindi musical with live singing is written by Iqbal Raj and brings together the dream team of Mughal-e-Azam with gorgeous costumes by Manish Malhotra, stunning Choreography by Mayuri Upadhya, haunting music by Piyush Kanojia, mesmerising lighting design by award-winning David Lander from Broadway and spectacular projection design by John Narun.

Produced by BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, Raunaq & Jassi boasts of a brilliant set design by Fali Unwalla and an enviable cast headed by Neha Sargam, Omkar Patil, Sonal Jha and others.

The musical, that transcends all barriers and boundaries, will premiere in Mumbai before traveling to New Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Tickets to the play are exclusively available on BookMyShow.

Check here :

Raunaq & Jassi Play Mumbai Tickets | Feroz Abbas Khan Productions

From the makers of Mughal E Azam play comes a new romantic love story play - Raunaq & Jassi which is directed by the famous Feroz Abbas Khan Tickets available on BookMyShow happening at Mukesh Patel Auditorium, NMIMS, Vile Parle: Mumbai

Date: November 29th, 2018 onwards

Venue: Mukesh Patel Auditorium, NMIMS, Opposite Mithibai College, Vile Parle, Mumbai

Tickets: INR 950 Onwards

Mughal-E-Azam Feroz Abbas Khan Raunaq & Jassi Neha Sargam Omkar Patil Sonal Jha
