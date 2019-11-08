For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  08 Nov 2019 19:38 |  By RnMTeam

European Festival awards announce nominees and public voting begins

MUMBAI: Public voting for the 11 edition of the European Festival Awards will start from Monday, November 11, 9.00am until November 30. During this period the public can vote on their favourite Festival in the five main categories: Best Major Festival, Best Medium Festival, Best Small Festival, Best Indoor Festival and Best New Festival. Additionally, they can also select the best festival in the category Best Line Up and vote for the Best Newcomer Artist of 2019.

Please follow this link to the voting!

Tickets for the Award Ceremony, set to take place on January 15 2020 at de Oosterpoort in Groningen, The Netherlands will also go on sale on Monday, November 11. There are two different Ticket options:

Premium Tickets are priced at €100, and include:
• Access to the cocktail hour with drinks from 06.00pm – 06.45pm
• Three-course sit down Dinner with drinks at 07.00pm – 09.00pm
• A seat at a table at the EFA awards show at 09.30pm – 11.15pm
• Curfew Groote Zaal at 12.00pm
• Access after-show party – Venue TBD

Tribune tickets are priced at €30 and include access to the EFA awards show at 09.30pm – 11.15pm (no meal or extras included).

Last years winners included; Pohoda, Roskilde and Wachen Open Air. View all of last years winners here: https://www.europeanfestivalawards.org/winners/

Buy Tickets

Buy Ticket for the awards ceremony here: (https://www.europeanfestivalawards.org/buy-tickets)

www.yourope.org
 

Tags
European Festival Pohoda Roskilde Wachen Open Air
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM launches new property 'Big Retro Swag with DJ Rink'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has been brilliantly enterread more

Interviews
With Malangs we would expand our talent spotting network in small towns and villages across India: Bluenote Entertainment's MD Prashant Kumar
,

Bluenote Entertainment, a noted name in the field of events and entertainment, has launched read more

News
TikTok community celebrates cinematic occasions creatively

MUMBAI: TikTok has been collaborating with leading studios and production houses to provide its uread more

News
The IPRS limited and Dataclef sign Landmark Back Office Services Contract

MUMBAI: Today, Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) and Dataclef are pleased to annoread more

News
Shemaroo Bhakti Studio to have Padma Shri Awardee Anuradha Paudwal on board as a mentor

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse, after the successful launch read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group