European Festival awards announce nominees and public voting begins

MUMBAI: Public voting for the 11 edition of the European Festival Awards will start from Monday, November 11, 9.00am until November 30. During this period the public can vote on their favourite Festival in the five main categories: Best Major Festival, Best Medium Festival, Best Small Festival, Best Indoor Festival and Best New Festival. Additionally, they can also select the best festival in the category Best Line Up and vote for the Best Newcomer Artist of 2019.

Tickets for the Award Ceremony, set to take place on January 15 2020 at de Oosterpoort in Groningen, The Netherlands will also go on sale on Monday, November 11. There are two different Ticket options:

Premium Tickets are priced at €100, and include:

• Access to the cocktail hour with drinks from 06.00pm – 06.45pm

• Three-course sit down Dinner with drinks at 07.00pm – 09.00pm

• A seat at a table at the EFA awards show at 09.30pm – 11.15pm

• Curfew Groote Zaal at 12.00pm

• Access after-show party – Venue TBD

Tribune tickets are priced at €30 and include access to the EFA awards show at 09.30pm – 11.15pm (no meal or extras included).

Last years winners included; Pohoda, Roskilde and Wachen Open Air. View all of last years winners here: https://www.europeanfestivalawards.org/winners/

