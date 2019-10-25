Notaker delivers explosive progressive single 'From Dust & Asher'

MUMBAI: Innovative producer Notaker returns with his first original single From Dust & Ashes since the early 2019 release of his revered Path Finder EP. From Dust & Ashes arrives merely a month following his participation in Haywyre’s Panorama Discover remix EP. The single showcases Notaker’s complexity as a producer and serves as an excellent continuation of his Vessel storyline. From Dust & Ashes is available now across all streaming platforms.

Watch here:

Much like his previous work, From Dust & Ashes creates an immersive sonic exploration through the limits of the mind and into another dimension. Breaking through a progressive mold, Notaker creates harmony with heavy synthesizers and scintillating chords. A pulsating melody combines with a multitude of kicks to deliver a euphoric five-minute auditory masterpiece. The track effortlessly encompasses the unique sound that Notaker has become known for and gives listeners a glimpse into what’s to come.

“Returning back to the progressive sound always feels like I'm resurrecting an old part of my producer past. I think this one really encapsulates that old classic sound and feel of my production roots,”said Notaker

Notaker has achieved global recognition with outstanding releases on Monstercat and mau5trap. Defining himself as an artist with meticulous sound design, he has crafted an ability to create viscerally - often combining concepts, artwork, and records that fall into a singular narrative. His debut studio EP Genesis was released via Monstercat in 2017 and amassed over 2,000,000 collective streams. The standout track, Wake Up You’re Dreaming, received a 9/10 rating from DJ Mag and landed a spot on the world-famous video game Rocket League. The release of Genesis also marked the beginning of his Vessel series. The series aims to combine his music with subsequent pieces of art like music videos, album artwork, and more. Last year saw him join forces with mau5trap for his sophomore EP release with EREBUS I, which featured collaborations with BlackGummy, and Eminence. His third EP, Path Finder, saw his return to Monstercat. Its luminous harmonies have garnered over 2,500,000 streams since their early 2019 release.

The release of From Dust & Ashes continues to pave the way for Notaker’s sound to dominate the electronic music sphere. Notaker’s carefully crafted sound + visual elements continue to place him at the forefront of upcoming talent in the industry.