Jammber unveils North America's first splits platform with song registration and royalty tracking

MUMBAI: Innovative music payment and workflow management company, Jammber, has announced the release of North America’s first end-to-end royalty management platform, called Jammber Splits. Comprised of three main components: tracking the people working on a song and their ownership, automatically registering that song and ownership across North American agencies and collecting royalties via Jammber Money, Splits is the first and only complete rights management service on the market. The mission of Jammber Splits is to make proper credit and faster royalty payments for creators as simple as possible.

Designed specifically with the creator in mind, the Splits app settles ownership percentages and captures all the necessary metadata needed to collect royalties from the conception of the song. While several other companies have attempted to create apps to capture song ownership, Jammber’s Splits is the first to offer built-in song registration. This means for the first time in history, writers and producers have the ability to register their songs with their PRO (ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, SOCAN), Sound Exchange, and HFA directly from their phone for just $.50 per song. The company firmly believes giving creatives the easier access to registration leads to higher royalty revenue, which will give more creatives the opportunity to make a living doing what they love.

“The song is at the center of the universe of music, and ownership is at the center of the song. It drives recognition, powers payments and royalties and even inspires further creation. When people are creating music together the conversations around ownership are incredibly nuanced. At Jammber we want to continually demonstrate how the psychology of great design can simplify complicated tasks and empower creatives and the entire industry to be more efficient,” explains Jammber CoFounder and CEO Marcus Cobb. “What makes Jammber Splits different is how simple it is to use while also being flexible. Anyone can get started within a few clicks. The idea of writing a song with your friends one moment and registering it to get paid the next moment from the palm of your hand was thought to be impossible until now.”

Current users have gravitated to many of Splits game-changing features, including access to split sheets for multiple different types of ownership (composition, recording and more), the capability to share the split information with their admin team through a follower feature and PDF exports, as well as, the ability to upload audio files and chat in app with fellow collaborators. This is also the first songsplits app available in multiple languages -- English, Spanish and French.

“We built Jammber Splits with DIY creatives in mind but clean ownership data has broad industry impacts. Many times when a song is uploaded to the Internet it has information about the artist performing it but no information about the songwriters or producers,” says Cobb. “As a result, the majority of global organizations spend between 15%-20% of their operating budget trying to identify rights holders in order to get them paid from little more than a song title. A free ownership app available globally for Apple iOS and Android, in multiple languages, will bring down those costs for organizations all over the world.”

It is a proven fact that creatives who establish ownership of their work will generate more revenue over time. The amount of revenue streams creatives have to track have grown exponentially. The vast majority of creatives have ten or more streams to follow. Looking to streamline this collection process, Jammber has created an all-inclusive royalty tracker and payout service inside Splits called, Jammber Money.

“Jammber Money is all about getting creatives paid faster. Music copyright law is very complicated. But getting paid should be simple. Creatives on our platform simply add a song to their Jammber Money catalog. We help validate it, register it and collect royalties for them across North America. At the end of every period the funds are automatically deposited into their bank account so they can make a living doing what they love,” says Cobb.

In the past year, the launch North America’s first end-to-end royalty management platform, Splits, has been just the tip of the iceberg of what Jammber has accomplished. In the summer of 2019, Jammber announced their acquisition of TuneRegistry, secured investments from influential organizations like the Rise of the Rest, and hosted a groundbreaking activation at the Music Biz Conference. Already looking ahead to the coming year, Jammber will be releasing more tools to help creatives get credit and get paid faster.