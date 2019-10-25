For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  25 Oct 2019 20:07 |  By RnMTeam

Cat dealers present their hedonistic edit of Axwell's 'Dont Worry'

MUMBAI: One of Brazil’s most prolific dance music exports, Cat Dealers, follow up from their nostalgic MAKJ-assisted collaboration Rewind with a bass-fuelled adaptation of Redfield’s Don’t Worry (Axwell Cut) - available now on all streaming platforms via Axtone Records.  

The original vocal kick-starts the track with ethereal flare, supported only by a haunting soundscape that sets the tone of this reimagined intro. Embellished with turbulent synths, the cut builds with intensity before the brothers drop into their iconic Brazilian bass line, intertwining vocal chopped stabs to create a hedonistic moment. The break is equally as stirring with the use of a bold synth and its enticing riff, which offer a more emotive approach to Axwell’s club-ready counterpart. Demonstrating a level of versatility far beyond their years, this compelling rework is yet another powerful addition to their flourishing back-catalogue. 

Cat Dealers have journeyed through another career-defining year, boasting an impressive festival resume to match their extensive production output. Their most recent single Rewind hit 500,000 plays in just 3 days, cementing their position in the dance music ranks. Climbing to 46th place in the recently announced DJ Mag Top 100 list, the brothers are continuously proving their international worth whilst extending Brazil’s vibrant music traditions to crowds across the globe. Recently performing at the illustrious Rock in Rio, the pair look to close the year with yet more explosive performances in their native Brazil, as well as a return to China. 

