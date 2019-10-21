BigCityBeats World Club Dome Snow Edition: The highest club on earth

MUMBAI: 2019 has been a ground-breaking year for leading events brand BigCityBeats and they are set to end the year on a literal and 'vertical' high with their latest venture - BigCityBeats WORLDCLUB DOME Snow Edition. No stranger to putting on shows in some of the world's most unbelievable venues, on 7 December they will build a club in the Swiss Alps at an altitude of 3,571 meters, in Switzerland's most popular destination, the Jungfraujoch. Located at the highest point of Europe, WORLD CLUB DOME will treat clubbers to one of the most spectacular viewing platforms in the world.

The legendary BigCityBeats ICE Club Train by the Deutsche Bahn will chauffeur guests from Düsseldorf to Interlaken via Düsseldorf – Frankfurt am Main – Mannheim – Karlsruhe – Freiburg before pulling into to its final destination, Jungfraujoch, for what will be one of the most breath-taking venues in the world.

Bernd Breiter has always strived for bigger and better. After successfully orchestrating the first DJ set from space, Bernd has without a doubt achieved the unimaginable, always pursuing his goals and making his visions a reality.

When the Frankfurt Native wondered "Why not build a BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME on a mountain on the 'roof' of Europe?" It was obviously not going to be long before his visions were put into motion.

On 7 December 2019, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME will celebrate its 'highest' earthly edition in the Jungfraujoch (Top of Europe) in the Bernese Alps. The highest railway station in Europe, which attracts around a million tourists every year, will be converted into a club for 100 guests. The observation deck will become an open-air dancefloor, the glass building turning into a two-story indoor club with spectacular performances from superstar hit maker Alle Farben, BigCityBeats resident DJ Le Shuuk, future rising techno star Mausio, Swiss Progressive House star EDX, Germany's very own MOGUAI and boasting over 6 million Facebook followers - Korea's #1 DJ - DJ Soda.

The Deutsche Bahn train will transport passengers to Jungfrau Railway station where the first ever BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Snow Edition 2019 will take place.

Deutsche Bahn - Germany's leading railway company - has already transported hundreds of World Clubbers and DJs all over Germany to the main WORLD CLUB DOME event in Frankfurt. This winter they are preparing to take their partnership to the next level, as they gear up to transport revellers to a whole new clubbing experience.

The highly-anticipated event will play host to just 100 clubbers, with existing Winter Edition 2020 Ticket holders entered into a draw to be in with a chance of winning a place at the unique clubbing experience.

And that's not all! The BigCityBeats Club Kitchen will be taking over the top of the Jungfraujoch for a brand new culinary and musical experience. Following the recent announcement that Michelin star chef Frank Rosin and German rap sensations Sido and Luciano will be opening a new restaurant franchise, Sakadem BBQ – the three figureheads are set to premiere their concept at the WCD Snow Edition, as they engage in a cooking battle that is sure to bring some extra heat to the mountains!

The BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Snow Edition, the grand finale of a glorious year for the Frankfurt based events company and the ultimate pre-party for one of the hottest events of 2020 – the BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Winter Edition in Dusseldorf.