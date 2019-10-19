RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  19 Oct 2019 12:00 |  By RnMTeam

TCTS debuts with new single 'Not Ready For Love'

MUMBAI: On the heels of sustained global success with packed gigs and prolific production output, TCTS shares a brand- new single entitled “Not Ready For Love” featuring Maya B today.

The critically acclaimed UK producer, artist, remixer, and DJ architects a rich soundscape upheld by a simmering beat, house energy, and club-ready grooves. Gliding above this sonic backdrop, Maya B’s voice slips from seductive verses into a catchy and confessional chorus, “I guess I’m not ready for love.” It has all the makings of a crossover anthem.

Right out of the gate, DJ Mag awarded the song a rating of 8.5-out-of-10 and claimed, “This future-bound house gem from UK producer/artist TCTS is peak time ecstasy with enough bounce to shake any dancefloor.” It also follows up last month’s “Lazerbeams.” Right out of the gate, the track earned praise with EDM Tunes predicting, “We can expect him to carry forward this momentum into the rest of 2019.”

Over the past several years, TCTS (born Sam O’Neill) quietly rose to the forefront of electronic dance music. Between originals and remixes, he has churned out over 40 million streams and counting in addition to receiving praise courtesy of NYLON, i-D, Stereogum, The FADER, Clash, MTV, Wonderland, Spin, Mixmag, Vibe, The Guardian, and more. Superstars such as Haim, Bazzi and Jessie Ware have sought him out for remixes. Meanwhile, he has graced the stages of Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Hideout, and Miami Music Week in addition to touching down everywhere from Australia and Asia to Ibiza where he performed at Amnesia and BBC Radio 1 and headlined Ocean Beach Club. Now, he positions himself for a major mainstream breakthrough in 2019, blasting off with the single Lazerbeams.

Maya B is a 20-year-old Los Angeles-based experimental artist began writing music at the age of 7 and has excelled ever since, often bringing conflicting ideas together with originality and authenticity. Adding another dimension to her passion for sound, art, and words, Maya B produced her own zine. The D.I.Y. publication on oversized newsprint spotlights her gorgeously subversive art: Her Pain / Her Brain.

Tags
Clash MTV Mixmag music Maya B Lazerbeams
Related news
Press Releases | 19 Oct 2019

Cyanide vocalist Rohan Solomon is back with a new band and a three-song trilogy

MUMBAI: Rohan Solomon, singer-songwriter, composer, vocal coach and audio engineer, all rolled into one is well-known in the Indian Indie Circles as the vocalist of Delhi-based Alt-Rock outfit Cyanide.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Sep 2019

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Leja Re' and 'Vaaste' crosses combined viewership of one billion

MUMBAI: Touted as B-town's youngest singing sensation, Dhvani Bhanushali is basking in the success of her two back-to-back chartbusters Leja Re and Vaaste winning hearts around.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Sep 2019

Nora En Pure unveils mesmerising 'Lost Souls' remix

MUMBAI: Creating show-stopping moments during her recent live sets everywhere from Coachella to Burning Man, Nora En Pure’s ethereal remix of Eelke Kleijn’s, Lost Souls is out now via DAYS like NIGHTS.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Sep 2019

Grammy award-winning record producer, songwriter 'Redone' comes to India

MUMBAI: Our generation’s most influential and loved record producer and songwriter RedOne is coming to India this weekend on an invitation extended by Klassique Events Goa and Morani Brothers

read more
Press Releases | 10 Sep 2019

Azadi Records collaborate with CanSupport India this ovarian Cancer awareness month

MUMBAI: Internationally, September is observed as the month for ovarian cancer awareness and is symbolized by the color teal. In order to show our support and appreciation for the incredible work done by CanSupport India, we’ve collaborated with Priyanka Paul (art whoring) to create a limited ed

read more

RnM Biz

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

News
Yamaha Music introduces its latest range of soundbars with in-built Alexa voice control in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music India, a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan, a global leader in audio read more

News
RJ Malishka opens up about a sting operation on her show

MUMBAI:  Mumbai ki rani RJ Malishka and the team at RED FM Mumbairead more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live' is back with Sukh-E

MUMBAI: Put on your dancing shoes and get grooving as 104.8 Ishq, India’s first romantic radio sread more

News
CD Baby announces expansion into India

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of two notable Inread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group