TCTS debuts with new single 'Not Ready For Love'

MUMBAI: On the heels of sustained global success with packed gigs and prolific production output, TCTS shares a brand- new single entitled “Not Ready For Love” featuring Maya B today.

The critically acclaimed UK producer, artist, remixer, and DJ architects a rich soundscape upheld by a simmering beat, house energy, and club-ready grooves. Gliding above this sonic backdrop, Maya B’s voice slips from seductive verses into a catchy and confessional chorus, “I guess I’m not ready for love.” It has all the makings of a crossover anthem.

Right out of the gate, DJ Mag awarded the song a rating of 8.5-out-of-10 and claimed, “This future-bound house gem from UK producer/artist TCTS is peak time ecstasy with enough bounce to shake any dancefloor.” It also follows up last month’s “Lazerbeams.” Right out of the gate, the track earned praise with EDM Tunes predicting, “We can expect him to carry forward this momentum into the rest of 2019.”

Over the past several years, TCTS (born Sam O’Neill) quietly rose to the forefront of electronic dance music. Between originals and remixes, he has churned out over 40 million streams and counting in addition to receiving praise courtesy of NYLON, i-D, Stereogum, The FADER, Clash, MTV, Wonderland, Spin, Mixmag, Vibe, The Guardian, and more. Superstars such as Haim, Bazzi and Jessie Ware have sought him out for remixes. Meanwhile, he has graced the stages of Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Hideout, and Miami Music Week in addition to touching down everywhere from Australia and Asia to Ibiza where he performed at Amnesia and BBC Radio 1 and headlined Ocean Beach Club. Now, he positions himself for a major mainstream breakthrough in 2019, blasting off with the single Lazerbeams.

Maya B is a 20-year-old Los Angeles-based experimental artist began writing music at the age of 7 and has excelled ever since, often bringing conflicting ideas together with originality and authenticity. Adding another dimension to her passion for sound, art, and words, Maya B produced her own zine. The D.I.Y. publication on oversized newsprint spotlights her gorgeously subversive art: Her Pain / Her Brain.