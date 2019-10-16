Under the Banyan Tree presents their October edition 'Music for the Soul'

MUMBAI: Under the Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night, produced by Teamwork Arts, a pioneering entertainment company, renowned for curating innovative and experiential events, celebrated the ‘Music for the Soul’ at a unique concert experience which toasted the universal spirit of music and its praise of the divine at 1AQ, opposite the Qutub Minar in Mehrauli.

Under the Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night is a concert series that forefronts rich and diverse music through an eclectic mix of artistes and sounds from all over India.

Audiences get the chance to witness performances by musicians under the tranquil repose of a banyan tree with minarets of the iconic Qutub Minar as the backdrop. The Baithak-style evenings, where moonlight and music blend to recreate the poetic charm of traditional musical gatherings, offer audiences an intimate experience with the like-minded and an opportunity to engage with the performing musicians.

India has always celebrated a rich tradition of music, drama, art and poetry centred around the divine. From the Bhakti tradition to the Sufi poets of the 17th century, from the Gurbani Kirtan to the rhythmic Qawwalis, spirituality has always been an integral component of the musical traditions of India.

The actual music practice evolved from divine service, with travelling bands of musicians spreading the stories and messages of the almighty. Legendary sitar maestro Ravi Shankar once said that music had a ‘sanctity that is almost like worship’. It is this musical legacy that was celebrated at the October edition of Under The Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night.

The dress code for the evening was ‘Festive Best’, where patrons celebrated the onset of the festive season in their favourite ethnic ensembles.

The evening began when Delhi’s favourite RJ Sarthak of 104.8 Ishq FM took the stage to introduce the artistes. India’s first Love Songs Radio Station, available in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, partnered with Friends of Music for the October edition of Under the Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night.

Speaking about the association, Shivangini Jajoria, National Programming Head at 104.8 Ishq, said, “We at 104.8 Ishq, believe in offering immersive experiences to our audiences and we looked to amplify the same by partnering with Under the Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night. We connected with our listeners by communicating via a language that is known to bring people together. With the artists mesmerizing the audiences, the event was a grand celebration of the performing arts and proved to be yet another successful collaboration for us at 104.8 Ishq.”

The first performer of the evening was young sarod player Amir Khan who hails from a family of legendary musicians. Speaking about his experience at the event, Amir Khan said, “I fell in love with the Sarod at the young age of 11 and ever since it was been my passion. To get the opportunity to perform at a stage like Under the Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night is an honour and I would like to thank the organisers for providing a platform to young and budding artists like me to showcase their talent in front of an audience that understands and appreciates music.”

The final performance of the evening saw the legendary Qutbi Brothers Qawwals grace the stage under the iconic banyan tree for the second time in the series. The Qutbi Brothers are the inheritors of a 750-year-old tradition nurtured and developed over several generations by great luminaries in the Indian musical horizon.

Set in the beautifully lush and serene 1AQ; an inspiring venue, conceptualised by Anubhav Nath, which offers stunning views of the Qutub Minar; the audience enjoyed the soulful performances with a side of delectable treats and refreshing beverages in the company of a discerning group of music aficionados.