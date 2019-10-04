RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  04 Oct 2019 17:15 |  By RnMTeam

Miley shares raunchy pics; poses with pumpkin patch!

MUMBAI:  Picking pumpkins is usually a family-friendly outing for most, but pop star Miley Cyrus has managed to turn the activity into a sexually-suggestive romp.

The 26-year-old singer-actress found a gourd shaped like a male organ during her visit to a pumpkin patch, reports aceshowbiz.com, and she decided to strike a few raunchy poses with it.

The Wrecking Ball singer took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her posing suggestively with the pumpkin, which looks like a phallic symbol, as she holds it in front of her crotch.

"What kind of f***ing pumpkin patch is this?!?!" she wrote.

She then shared that she named the fruit ‘Gourd-en Ramsey for obvious reasons....,’ making a reference to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Cyrus shared two other photographs from her visit to the pumpkin patch. Unlike the phallic pumpkin, the other images are of rather harmless fruits. Miley is seen sitting among large, orange fruits displayed on stacks of hay.

Source: (IANS)

Tags
Miley Cyrus Instagram Pumpkin patch Wrecking Ball
Related news
Press Releases | 28 Aug 2019

Ava Max becomes a superhero in official video for 'Torn'

MUMBAI: Global pop sensation Ava Max has unveiled the official video for her latest single Torn.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Aug 2019

Don Diablo pulls out all the stops for his remix of David Guetta and Martin Solveig's 'Thing For You'

MUMBAI: Don Diablo has been producing hit after hit this year, with massive tracks like his Jessie J collaboration Brave helping him to become an even bigger star across the world. His next piece of work is a huge remix for David Guetta and Martin Solveig’s, Thing For You.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Jul 2019

Ellie celebrates YouTube milestone hitting ten million subscribers and five billion channel views

MUMBAI: Following on from the success of recent releases Sixteen and Close To Me, Hate Me sees Ellie team up with critically acclaimed American rapper Juice WRLD whose recent album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Jun 2019

Martin Garrix launches competition for fans to be part of next music video

MUMBAI: After the launch of his spectacular music video for Summer Days with Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, Martin Garrix is gearing up for a new track with a very special music video.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Mar 2019

AREA21 land on planet Earth once again with new single 'Help'

MUMBAI: When AREA21’s huge ‘Spaceship’ track debuted in Martin Garrix’s Ultra Music Festival set in 2016, the dance scene was ablaze with rumors about the track and the project. A slew of big singles followed in the form of  Girls, We Did It,  Glad You Came and ‘Happy’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM declares 'Plastic Ka Pack-Up' in 'Silicon Valley' of India!

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM one of the largest and most awarded radio networks, has come-up with a new read more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak goes Live for first time; Tulsi Kumar enthralls the Delhi audience with her performance!

MUMBAI: Taking the music and entertainment quotient several notches higher, Ishq Jam wiread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Anweshaa's romantic album 'Mizaaj-e-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supportsread more

News
Fever FM's Bharat Positive initiative #PlasticSeBreakUp gets bigger with #BreakUpParty!

MUMBAI: Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on 15th August read more

News
93.5 RED FM's 'Ticket to Durga Puja' reignites spirit of family bonding by bringing together estranged family members
,

MUMBAI: With the commencement of grand festivities of Bengal - Durga Puja, Red FM is back with tread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group