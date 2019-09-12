RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  12 Sep 2019 20:14 |  By RnMTeam

Julian Jordan releases new track 'Bassline'

MUMBAI: With his track Oldskool sitting at number one on Beatport’s Electro House chart for six consecutive weeks; it’s only natural that Julian Jordan continues to reach for the highest chart ranks. This is exactly what Jordan is doing with his new release, Bassline, a powerful track that will undeniably take-over every dancefloor worldwide.

While Julian Jordan is known for his multiple styles, this banger is the ultimate follow-up of his hard-hitting, Oldskool track released back in May. A club banger that is once again proof of his endless innovation. The brutal bass and the stinging synths are an exhibition of the darker, harder end of Julian’s musical spectrum. At the main break there is no getting around the amazing vocal chops, which brings forward the very essence of this club banger.

Tune here

Eelke Kleijn feat. Ost - Lost Souls (Nora En Pure Remix)

Preview, download or stream Lost Souls - Nora En Pure Remix by Eelke Kleijn

With the intentions to continue growing as an artist and staying true to his own sound, Bassline is definitely a track that achieves these objectives, while boosting his already established global acclaim.

With the summer festival season ending, be sure to catch Julian on his Asia tour over the next few weeks, as he crosses Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka and China amongst many more.

Julian Jordan’s, Bassline has released on STMPD RCRDS, today.

Tags
Julian Jordan bassline Asia tour Beatport Electro House chart Oldskool
Related news
Press Releases | 11 Jul 2019

Voting is now open for DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll 2019

MUMBAI: Voting is now open for DJ Mag’s annual Top 100 DJs poll, the most widely-known and reputable fan-voted poll in the global music scene.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Jun 2019

Reinier Zonneveld, Carl Cox and Christopher Coe collaborate on new EP

MUMBAI: Living legend Carl Cox, wunderkind Reinier Zonneveld and the talented Christopher Coe are collaboration on new EP, This Is Our Time. In the aftermath of Inferno, the threesome returned to El Rancho - the cradle of Carl's productions and home of the Awesome Sound Wave label -

read more
Press Releases | 08 Jun 2019

Julian Jordan gives you your new summer anthem on 'To The Wire'

MUMBAI: You can always count on Julian Jordan to keep you well stocked in both dancefloor bangers and radio-friendly gems.

read more
Press Releases | 13 May 2019

Aly and Fila's 'Come Home' is out!

MUMBAI: After the already-blazing success of both It’s All About The Melody and Beatport #1 Gravity, the first two cuts to be taken from trance icons Aly and Fila’s new, long-awaited LP, the formidable duo now return with yet another stage-dominating anthem; Come Home f

read more
Press Releases | 13 May 2019

Ushua´a Ibiza reveals Martin Garrix line-up for 2019 residency

MUMBAI: Dutch superstar DJ and producer Martin Garrix will bring back his infectious brand of electronic dance music to Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Fever FM's for latest Bharat Positive Initiative -#PlasticSeBreakUp
PlasticSeBreakUp

MUMBAI: Fever FM that launched Fever Voice of Change (FVOC), the biggest CSR initiative in the hread more

News
MY FM launches 'Salaam Bollywood'

MUMBAI: The Radio arm of DB Corp Limited, MY FM brings Salaam Bollywood - a candid chatread more

News
Spotify acquires top music and audio production talent marketplace - SoundBetter

MUMBAI:  The world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, Spotify Technology, todaread more

News
YouTube Music launched in Gulf region

MUMBAI: YouTube’s music streaming app, YouTube Music has now entered the Gulf region.read more

News
Event Capital and Hungama announce India’s biggest Navratri festival

MUMBAI: Event Capital, a part of Laqshya Media Group and Hungama read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group