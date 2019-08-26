Ushuaïa Ibiza, Armin Van Buuren team up again for epic one-off party

MUMBAI: After an epic joint-headline session with Above & Beyond at the legendary open-air venue earlier this summer, Dutch legend Armin van Buuren is set to return to the stunning Ushuaïa Ibiza for a very special set on Friday, September 20th.

Armin’s weekly residency at Ushuaïa’s neighbouring venue Hï Ibiza has been giving his fans stunning dark room, laser-filled experiences all summer, but his return to the island’s biggest outdoor venue gives him a chance to present his music in a different light altogether. Playing an all-day solo set, he’ll have the chance to dig deeper into his record collection and present a set that reflects multiple sides of his musical personality.

With his immense catalogue of productions that now includes six studio albums plus countless other anthems and remixes plus his years of DJing, there’s plenty to look forward to both in terms of unreleased gems and classic material.

Expect the usual incredible production that comes as standard both at Ushuaïa Ibiza and at Armin’s shows around the world. This is one you don’t want to miss!

