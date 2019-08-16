Martin Garrix and Bonn team up for collaboration on 'Home'

MUMBAI: Following the huge success of High On Life and No Sleep, Martin Garrix and Bonn have decided to reunite for their third collaboration Home.

One year after premiering High on Life with Bonn on the MainStage of Tomorrowland, Garrix had another surprise for the audience this year when he played Home for the first time.

No strangers to working together, the friends have managed to establish a very distinguishing sound, and ‘Home’ is no different. Inspired by rock influences, the track features strong guitar riffs, showcasing an edgier sound, while also still capturing the energy their collaborations are known for.

Garrix: ''Bonn and I have been working on lots of new music together and I just can’t get enough of it. The vibe we have in the studio is something else and I love his voice. I’ve already tested ‘Home’ during my latest shows and I’m super happy with the responses I’ve been getting from the crowd.’'

While the official music video is in the works, Garrix will be busy performing all over the globe now the festival season is in full swing, playing his weekly residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza alongside performances at Sziget, Creamfields and Lollapalooza Berlin amongst many others. Next to that, the preparations for Amsterdam Dance Event have also started, with him recently announcing he will be doing two solo shows again, including an all-ages show.