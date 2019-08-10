RadioandMusic
Temecula Road releases brand new song 'Never Knew I Needed You'

MUMBAI: Country trio Temecula Road released a brand new song, Never Knew I Needed You, today on all digital platforms. The vibey new track, written by the trio’s Dawson Anderson, along with Ben Goldsmith and Lindsay Rimes and produced by Andrew DeRoberts (Devin Dawson, Kip Moore, Eli Young Band, Jillian Jacqueline), is their second new song of the summer, a follow-up to Fades, which hit number three on Radio Disney Country’s Top 50 Chart. 

A story behind the song, Never Knew I Needed You video clip premiered today via Taste of Country.

“This song embodies that familiar saying of love finds you when you least expect it,” says the trio’s Dawson Anderson.

He further adds, “When writing it, we tried to capture that feeling of love hitting you out of nowhere.”

Later this month Temecula Road will be hitting the road, opening for Tyler Rich on west coast dates -- Bakersfield, CA (8/22), Grass Valley (8/23), and Marysville, CA (8/24).  For tickets and information and to keep up with Temecula Road and get the latest on new music, tour dates, and more, visit temecularoad.com or connect with them on socials @temecularoad.

