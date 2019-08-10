RadioandMusic
Press Release |  10 Aug 2019 19:54 |  By RnMTeam

Sunnery James, Ryan Marciano go extra mile with euphoric anthem

MUMBAI: Cracking out club-rocking tribal tracks isn’t the only thing Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano excel at. Wanting to create something new and different, the internationally acclaimed duo doubled down in the studio with a new approach and came up with a brand-new festival anthem fans will be able to feel from the tips of their toes to the top of their head: In My Bones (feat. Dan McAlister).

An upbeat crossover between a pop ballad and a Progressive House masterpiece, ‘In My Bones’ sees Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano pull out all the stops to ensure madness on both the airwaves and the dance floor. With recognizable lyrics, uplifting vocals (delivered by Dan McAlister) and a melody that works wonders in every setting, the track has already become a fan-favorite at their festival performances this summer.

Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano said, “We wanted to create an anthem to close our sets with, a song that will give our fans a euphoric feeling. That’s what we did with ‘In My Bones’. What we tried to do with this track was to actually make the audience feel it deep inside, make them feel excited and create something that will make them remember the moment. Lyrically, it’s a love song, but it’s ultimately about positivity and moving forward, moving on… deep down ‘in our bones’ we know what changes we need to make in our lives, whether in love issues or any other thing that affects our lives. That’s the true vibe of the song.”

In My Bones follows on Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano’s recent successes with songs like ‘Savages’ (13 million streams), Shameless and club-favorite, Love Dance And Feel. Coupled with headline main stage slots at the world’s biggest festivals (e.g. Tomorrowland, Ultra Europe and Balaton Sound), the Amsterdam-based duo are undoubtedly the most consistent and prolific House act of the moment. Showing that they’re not afraid to step out of their comfort zone and push their boundaries, In My Bones will surprise you, lift you up and most definitely make you dance!

