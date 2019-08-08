RadioandMusic
Rainforest: Tchami delivers bass-driven dance fusion with new single, official video

MUMBAI: French dance music polymath and future house pioneer Tchami unleashes brand new single Rainforest, with accompanying official video available worldwide on 8th August on his very own confession imprint.

 An accomplished beat craftsman who writes across the full dance spectrum, Tchami harnesses a sophisticated and emotive range of sonics, utilised with precision and grace, for a unique fusion of future house euphoria.

 Rainforest is driven by a tantalising synth, flowing to an intriguingly infectious melody. An ethereal chant works its way in and out of the track with seamless flair, whisking the listener away to a destination far from home.

Coining the term future house, and widely recognised as its creator, the French producer has since toured with Skrillex, Diplo and DJ Snake whilst collaborating with the likes of Martin Garrix, Jack Ü and AC Slater.

