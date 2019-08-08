Norwegian cruise line enhances award-winning entertainment program with SIX: The Musical

MUMBAI: Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced that SIX, the critically-acclaimed British pop musical about Henry VIII’s six wives will debut on board Norwegian Bliss, Breakaway and Getaway beginning next month.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, SIX is a historical retelling of Henry VIII’s six wives. Each leading lady takes center stage to share her personal story and reclaim her identity. Remixing 500 years of heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power, the production features lively performances and music by an all-female band.

“Guests will be mesmerized by the comical and powerful leading ladies who will have them laughing, singing and dancing their way out of the theatre,” said Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer Andy Stuart.

He further added, “SIX is an excellent example of the exceptional entertainment we feature across our innovative fleet; we are really proud to add this amazing musical to our line up.”

From the premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 to its recently announced debut at the Brooks Atkinson on Broadway in spring 2020, the musical was written by aspiring young playwrights Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and produced by Andy and Wendy Barnes of the Global Musicals theatre company, award-winning songwriter George Stiles, the acclaimed West End producer Kenny Wax and Broadway impresario Kevin McCollum.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Norwegian Cruise Line to showcase this award-winning musical for the first time at sea,” said Kenny Wax, one of the producers of SIX.

“Originating from the minds of two senior Cambridge University students in the U.K., the show has surprised and delighted audiences around the globe,” he added.

SIX will appear first on Norwegian Bliss on 1 September, 2019, followed by Norwegian Breakaway on 10 November 2019 and Norwegian Getaway on 23 April 2020.