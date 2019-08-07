RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  07 Aug 2019 21:00 |  By RnMTeam

Oliver Heldens announces Paradiso show during Amsterdam Dance Event

MUMBAI: Dutch star Oliver Heldens gives the first glimpse of his Amsterdam Dance Event agenda, with plans to host a show at pop venue and nightclub Paradiso on Wednesday, 16 October 2019. After the huge success of his sold-out Heldeep 5 World Tour, Heldens will bring his distinctive sound and inimitable show vibe back to the Netherlands.

Heldens is returning his acclaimed ADE night to Paradiso this year, one of the biggest clubs in the bustling Leidseplein for what is set to be an unforgettable evening. Showcasing label mates and friends, a bass and future house catalogue is guaranteed, while revellers should also expect some exclusive new material. Oliver Heldens will headline the event, bringing all the classics with him and perhaps even a look at his tech house side as he dives into the darker sounds of techno on special occasions.

Tickets will be on sale August 9th. Stay tuned via @oliverheldens for the full line-up announcement yet to come.

Tags
Oliver Heldens Dutch Heldeep 5 World Tour Netherlands Leidseplein tech house
Related news
Press Releases | 27 Jul 2019

Brighton-based producer Zac Samuel returns with groove-laden new single 'Take It Back'

MUMBAI: Following huge radio and club success over the past couple of years, Take It Back sees Samuel deliver a club-ready hit with an instantly recognisable sample.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Jun 2019

Oliver Heldens puts his HI-LO mask on once again for 'LAZERSX999' collaboration with Chocolate Puma

MUMBAI: Take three Dutch dance music legends. Throw them in a studio. What do you get? The mind-bending sounds of, LAZERSX999, crafted by the hands of Oliver Heldens under his HI-LO moniker and unbeatable duo, Chocolate Puma.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Jun 2019

Alok and Quintino team up for 'Party Never Ends'

MUMBAI: Two of dance music’s most revered producers have officially joined forces, as Alok and Quintino shake things up with new single Party Never Ends, out Friday 7 June via Spinnin’ Records.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Jun 2019

Avicii album 'TIM' is out!

MUMBAI: TIM, an album of new music from acclaimed producer/musician/songwriter and performer Tim Bergling, is out today. Avicii created groundbreaking performances that became the gold standard for timeless electronic music and defined the sound and structure of the global EDM movement.

read more
Press Releases | 31 May 2019

Ushua´a Ibiza reveals 'Big' by David Guetta

MUMBAI: Grammy-award winning artist and dance music champion, David Guetta, today unveils an incredible roster of acts who will join him at his Ushuaïa Ibiza weekly show this summer. BIG by David Guetta has been praised as one of the most influential concepts from around the world.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 29: Radio Mirchi back to the 'top' in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 29, Radio Mirchi is back to its top spot in Kolkata with 19.5 share per centread more

News
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhi, Mumbai on cultural ride to South India

MUMBAI: RED FM is pumping up for its new IP, South Side Story.read more

News
JioSaavn partners with artists, launches cross-channel marketing campaign

MUMBAI:  One of the largest music and audio streaming services, JioSaavn is all set to launch itread more

News
BIG FM introduces dynamic rate card for advertisers ahead of festive season

MUMBAI: BIG FM is putting its best foot forward by adding much joy and gusto ahead of the festivread more

Interviews
RJ Sarthak's 'Ishq' with radio spans over two decades, the radio jock holds credit for many first-of-its-kind segments

For some RJing is a starry affair, for some a mere profession, but Ishq Sarthak aka RJ Sarthread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group