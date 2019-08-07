Oliver Heldens announces Paradiso show during Amsterdam Dance Event

MUMBAI: Dutch star Oliver Heldens gives the first glimpse of his Amsterdam Dance Event agenda, with plans to host a show at pop venue and nightclub Paradiso on Wednesday, 16 October 2019. After the huge success of his sold-out Heldeep 5 World Tour, Heldens will bring his distinctive sound and inimitable show vibe back to the Netherlands.

Heldens is returning his acclaimed ADE night to Paradiso this year, one of the biggest clubs in the bustling Leidseplein for what is set to be an unforgettable evening. Showcasing label mates and friends, a bass and future house catalogue is guaranteed, while revellers should also expect some exclusive new material. Oliver Heldens will headline the event, bringing all the classics with him and perhaps even a look at his tech house side as he dives into the darker sounds of techno on special occasions.

Tickets will be on sale August 9th. Stay tuned via @oliverheldens for the full line-up announcement yet to come.