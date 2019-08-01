Maurice West announces second edition Of 'Maurice West & Friends' at Ade 2019

MUMBAI: Meteoric is the word that best describes the trajectory of DJ and producer Maurice West. At just 22 years of age, the Dutch sensation has already cemented his name among the next generation of dance music dons and continues to build his fan base at break-neck speed through a stream of globally-adored releases. Known for delivering engaging and dynamic sets, Maurice West has become a staple addition to festival line-ups and now boasts his busiest touring schedule to date.

Following a string of main stage performances at some of the world's most highly renowned events, the young talent now looks ahead to hosting his own night Maurice West & Friends during ADE for the second year running. Joining the billing for this illustrious event will be some of the circuit’s most established names, as well as a host of fresh talent climbing the electronic dance music ranks. Set in Amsterdam’s trendy De Bajes, fans and industry specialists alike can expect to close ADE with an unforgettable night.