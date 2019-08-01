Lolaland to redefine musical fantasy with biggest celebration

MUMBAI: We all love to celebrate and celebration now has a new name - LoLaLand. The first music event, in a series of many to follow, with the best of Melodic house, Deep-Tech and monstrous beats.

This would be a vibrant celebration of music like none other with funfair like never before that’ll get your mind blown. It’s not just a regular carnival party but an experience that’s rare and not to be missed because this party experience will leave you wanting for more.

LolaLand is a visual and sensory delight combining music and magic into a tantalizing experience. Creating new acts and touching all genres of international dance music, this night will take you on a ride of its own!

Lolaland is a carnival themed party, with eye-popping production. The music event promises experience where the focus is on production and décor synced with music. International dancers with fancy costumes are a part of the audience. The energy of the ambiance is continuously rose by confetti blasts, CO2 Jets, Paper Blasts, Ribbon Blasts, etc.

Sequenced to perfection, the thrilling DJ line up includes award winner DJs like Rohit Gida, DJ Madoc, DJ Kumar Swamy, and DJ Ankur.

Thrilled with the new project, Anand Mishra, the conceptualizer of the event says, "After the success of Holi Invasion we are back with new IP Lolaland.

LolaLand is curated and organized by AR Entertainment Group, Mokshiva Entertainment Richboyz Entertainment, House Of Imperio and Keep It Simple Mediaworks.