RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  01 Aug 2019 19:12 |  By RnMTeam

Lolaland to redefine musical fantasy with biggest celebration

MUMBAI: We all love to celebrate and celebration now has a new name - LoLaLand. The first music event, in a series of many to follow, with the best of Melodic house, Deep-Tech and monstrous beats.

This would be a vibrant celebration of music like none other with funfair like never before that’ll get your mind blown. It’s not just a regular carnival party but an experience that’s rare and not to be missed because this party experience will leave you wanting for more.

 LolaLand is a visual and sensory delight combining music and magic into a tantalizing experience. Creating new acts and touching all genres of international dance music, this night will take you on a ride of its own!

Lolaland is a carnival themed party, with eye-popping production. The music event promises experience where the focus is on production and décor synced with music. International dancers with fancy costumes are a part of the audience. The energy of the ambiance is continuously rose by confetti blasts, CO2 Jets, Paper Blasts, Ribbon Blasts, etc.

Sequenced to perfection, the thrilling DJ line up includes award winner DJs like Rohit Gida, DJ Madoc, DJ Kumar Swamy, and DJ Ankur.

Thrilled with the new project, Anand Mishra, the conceptualizer of the event says, "After the success of Holi Invasion we are back with new IP Lolaland.

 LolaLand is a visual and sensory delight combining music and magic into a tantalizing experience. Creating new acts and touching all genres of international dance music, this night will take you on a ride of its own.'

LolaLand is curated and organized by AR Entertainment Group, Mokshiva Entertainment Richboyz Entertainment, House Of Imperio and Keep It Simple Mediaworks.

Tags
Lolaland Richboyz Entertainment House Of Imperio Rohit Gida DJ Madoc DJ Kumar Swamy DJ Ankur
Related news
Press Releases | 14 Nov 2018

Rockpool and Ankytrixx present Saga Sundays at W Goa

MUMBAI: Powered by Ciroc, W Goa in collaboration with Ankytrixx is hosting a one-of-a-kind series of spectacular parties at Rockpool, called Saga Sundays with a line-up of artists such as Olivier Weitter, Almost Human, Rohit Gida, Indira Paganotto and Ankytrixx himself along with W Resident DJ,

read more
holi
Press Releases | 30 Jan 2018

Percept Live presents Bollyboom Holi Bash 2018

MUMBAI: Percept Live the creators of Sunburn, ranked as big as Tomorrowland and Ultra Miami festival as per IMS APAC Business Report 2014 and after a successful festival this year, Percept Live brings to you the second edition of Bollyboom Holi Bash.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BookMyShow to distribute BTS’ third feature film in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore

MUMBAI: 12 cities and 24 concerts later, the most popular K-pop ensemble Bangtan Sonyeondan a.k.read more

News
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhi, Mumbai on cultural ride to South India

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, today announcedread more

News
Sony Music, Kwan announce JV for new age pop label

MUMBAI: Sony Music and India’s leading entertainment management company Kwan, announced a strategread more

News
Spotify collaborates with 'Quentin Tarantino' to create podcast, playlist for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

MUMBAI: Spotify has collaborated with Quentin Tarantino to create a playlist and a podcread more

News
Badshah's sassy attitude on RED FMs 'Indie Hai Hum' grabs eyeballs

MUMBAI: Indie Hai Hum, a RED FM initiative, is a big shout out to all Indie musicians oread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group