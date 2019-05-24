RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  24 May 2019 19:53 |  By RnMTeam

Sam Feldt finalizes landmark 5-track EP 'Magnets'

MUMBAI: After creating dozens of tracks of pure dancefloor gold, scoring numerous crossover hits and playing the world’s biggest events, Sam Feldt now announces his most ambitious project to date. ‘Magnets’ is a glorious 5-track EP that marks the high point of his creative efforts so far. Gorgeous recent singles One Day, Magnets and Hide & Seek were already released, and the remaining two tracks, Lose My Colours and Post Malone, that will be released today will complete the EP.

“The EP will get the name Magnets because all of the songs are about attraction in love and the magnetic field” says Feldt. “The lyrics of each song form a story across the EP. The story starts with a person who thinks that the love is mutual (Magnets and Hide & Seek) but the person starts to realizing that he/she will end alone (Lose My Colours and One Day’) and finally ends with the story of the biggest love in life: the love for yourself and to do what you love (‘Post Malone’) because your vibe attracts your tribe.”

‘Magnets’ rings out with triumphant trumpets, joyous pianos and beautiful vocals from Sophie Simmons proclaiming “We’re running we’re fighting and even though we’re trying we never win. We’re magnets, pull us apart we’re coming back again.” Hide & Seek with SRNO turns the story to a place of melancholy and sorrow, dropping the tempo and letting Joe Housley’s sweet vocals flex over a cool future pop beat. Long lost love is back; they play hide and seek to find their way back to each other, a magnetic attraction. ‘Lose My Colours’ with Sam Martin on vocals continues the despair of the story, with the trumpets playing out a more yearning melody than before while he sings “tell me if it’s still alive”.  The magnetic attraction is decreasing; one person still tries to attract the other, but it’s unclear if the other person still feels the same.

“Having worked with Sam Martin in the past on ‘Carry Me Home’ while producing my Sunrise To Sunset album, I immediately jumped on the opportunity when I got contacted to do a song with him again.” says Sam. “This has been a very live-oriented song from the very start and we produced the whole thing from start to finish with the live band in the studio, featuring sax and trumpets just like during my live festival performances. For me the song is about loving someone through tough times and it’s an essential part of the story we are trying to tell with the Magnets EP”

The already-released One Day forms the next part of the story, where Rozes sweet vocal delivery tells the tale of the protagonist realizing that the attraction has died and that they are alone once again. ‘Post Malone’ is the triumphant finale, with RANI setting out a manifesto for independence and strength over a buoyant, bouncy summer groove.

“As the final conclusion to the Magnets EP love the story, this track is all about self-love and attracting good vibes and people. The characters in the story have parted ways and are once again alone in this world, free to do as they please. I’m a strong believer in the Law Of Attraction and believe that usually the things you think about most, become your reality. The perfect feel-good ending for the EP, if you ask me!” We couldn’t agree more Sam.

Tags
Sam Feldt Joe Housley music Law Of Attraction SRNO Magnets
Related news
Press Releases | 24 May 2019

Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock unite for 'Cross Me'

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran linked up with Justin Bieber for the biggest collaboration with I Don’t care and today has teamed up with Chance the Rapper and 

read more
Press Releases | 18 May 2019

Sam Feldt adds 'Hide & Seek' to 'Magnets EP'

MUMBAI: Sam Feldt’s stunning new five-track EP ‘Magnets’ continues to take form with the release this week of third track Hide & Seek a collaboration with SRNO and Joe Housley.

read more
Press Releases | 18 May 2019

Courage releases highly anticipated EP 'Get Some Courage Volume 2'

MUMBAI: London based artist Courage returns with his latest EP Get Some Courage Volume 2, a charismatic project comprised of an assortment of genres alike and reflects the acclaimed producer’s diverse creative process.

read more
Press Releases | 16 May 2019

Chris Young presents third annual Th3 Legends cast for a 'Cure Big Bass Tournament'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will be joined by celebrities drew Baldridge, jeff cook (Alabama), Brice Long and Tyler Reeve along with legendary anglers and NBC sports outdoors’ th3 legends-bill dance, Jimmy Houston and Roland Martin- as he presents “the third annual th3 legends

read more
Press Releases | 14 May 2019

UKF celebrates its 10th Anniversary at EXIT Festival with Chase & Status and more

MUMBAI: UKF, the music media giant and number one global bass label will celebrate its tenth anniversary at EXIT, the Serbian festival which has been one of their favorite spots in the past decade.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I am astonished that 50 per cent of Indian working population is under 25: Greg Bebee, Sennheiser

“It’s really been an enlightening experience to be exposed to so many cultures, people, and read more

News
Big FM's RJ Vrajesh joins drought battle

MUMBAI: BIG FM RJ Vrajesh Hirjee has taken up a unique cause highlighting one of the biggest issuread more

News
9XM launches new podcast for singers
,

MUMBAI: 9XM launches 9XM SoundcastE, the podcast for inspiring conversations with some of the mosread more

News
ByteDance plans free music streaming app in India

MUMBAI: Chinese conglomerate ByteDance is reportedly working on a free music streaming service tread more

Press Releases
CD Baby Partners with automated mastering platform CloudBounce

MUMBAI: CD Baby users can now instantly master their tracks right from the CD Baby dashboard, thread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group