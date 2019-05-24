RadioandMusic
Press Release |  24 May 2019 17:16 |  By RnMTeam

Neversea Festival announces Green Energy Initiative

MUMBAI: Romanian electronic music festival Neversea (4-7 July, Constanta) continues its innovative reputation this week by announcing a green energy initiative that will increase its ambition to become a fully sustainable festival by 2020.

 Partnering with Romanian electricity company, CEZ Group, the majority of Neversea’s power will be generated by 100% green, renewable wind energy from a turbine farm in Constanta County itself. Most of the stages and the perimeter will be powered by wind power, while the CEZ arena will become the festival’s first 100% green area with fully recyclable materials used throughout in addition to the renewable energy used.

 Neversea celebrated this announcement by hosting a unique stunt where one of their former Mainstage DJs, Alan Parker, DJed at the top of the 100-meter turbine in Europe’s largest land-based wind park which is owned by CEZ. Playing for five hours from the incredible vantage point, Parker said: “The sensation was unique, I could see the sunset as I did what I loved the most. It was simply incredible and hard to put into words, I think the video will speak for itself. I am proud to be part of this.”

Neversea Head of Partnerships Bogdan Rădulescu, said, "CEZ and Neversea is an example of good an international practice that shows that two companies in totally different industries can achieve extraordinary results together by pooling resources that really turn into ideas and courageous initiatives to contribute to protecting us and the environment in the medium on a long term."

 CEZ Group in Romania is the partner of Neversea for the second year running. It is the largest provider of electricity in South-West Romania and offers a range of services and solutions to increase energy efficiency in the private sector.

Neversea is one of that truly 24-hour festival, it is held every year in July on a famous beach in Constanta, Romania. The festival combines memorable music performance with entertainment, lifestyle, fashion & technology and sprinkled everything with a side of seaside adventure.  

Neversea has built its reputation through excellent line ups and amazing production spread out over five different stages, each with its own striking design.

 Hosting around 60,000 people each day in 2018, the festival returns to Constanta for the third time in a row. It is an unmissable date in the European summer festival calendar. (4-7 July 2019).

