Romania's UNTOLD Festival to celebrate fifth anniversary this summers

MUMBAI: Now entering its fifth year, Romania’s spectacular UNTOLD festival continues to bring together and incredible array of underground dance music talent for its 2019 edition addition. With big new names across its house, techno, bass and live strands, it’s shaping up to be one of the year’s most impressive line-ups.

The Galaxy Stage grows with three major new additions. A festival isn’t a festival without Seth Troxler laying down some wax, and with his good friends Jamie Jones and Martinez Brothers playing back-to-back on the same stage, things are going to get very spicy indeed. Paul Kalkbrenner also joins, bringing one of his epic live shows that’s built for huge arenas like this one. These names are added to the already impressive first wave of artists including Tale of Us, Solomun, Loco Dice and many more.

Meanwhile the Daydreaming Stage’s of more melodic, atmospheric house and techno gets ever more impressive with the addition of South Africa’s irresistible Black Coffee and his soulful, tribal rhythms. Damian Lazarus’ position as head of Crosstown Rebels means his sets are always filled with exclusive belters, and he makes a hugely welcome addition to the stage. Bedouin join with years of experience rocking Burning Man under their belt, while Monolink’s stupendous live show brings lush melodies and textures to this mystical arena.

The Alchemy Stage is where you’ll find all manner of hard and dirty bass styles, and these new additions create an even more diverse array of sounds. Breaks legends A Skillz b2b Krafty Kuts, old school jungle pioneer Congo Natty, mighty drum and bass stalwart Roni Size and new school heroes Nero all join the formidable bill of this arena that is not for the faint of heart.

Finally, the Mainstage line-up continues to grow with some huge DJs and live acts added. Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, 3 Are Legend (Steve Aoki x Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike) join the huge list of DJs, with Busta Rhymes and Tove Lo both added to the live bill.

The Fortune Stage line-up has now also been revealed, with the Time Stage and Earth Spirit Stage line-ups to follow in the coming weeks. As if that wasn’t enough, even more names will be announced across all stages soon too.



Four-day passes can be bought on the official website and more info can be found here.