Press Release |  20 May 2019 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

NERVO drop impassioned new single 'Sober'

Australian duo NERVO have unveiled heartfelt new single Sober, out on Friday 17 May via Universal. 

After a year-long hiatus, the sisters’ second release of 2019 is an emotive vocal house track, with lyrics alluding to the sobering realization that comes attached to a breakup. With a slick production packed with electro synths and rhythmic beats, Sober is topped with Mim and Liv’s powerful vocals and establishes the release as a track set to make a huge impact on charts and dancefloors alike this summer.

The pair explains, “We wanted to make a record that worked on the dance floor for the summer but also had some lyrical substance.”

They further went onto explain, “We've all had those SOBERing moments when you realize a relationship isn't what you thought it was and this is what this song is about. It's a melancholy summer song. Hopefully, people will be able to relate while having a dance at the same time.”

The acclaimed duo kick-started their career by writing Grammy-winning hit When Love Takes Over for David Guetta and Kelly Rowland in 2009, NERVO have since penned tracks for some of the biggest artists in the world, including Kylie Minogue, Ke$ha and Armin Van Buuren.

Utilizing the same songwriting skills for their own material, the duo have parallel levels of success with tracks You’re Gonna Love Again - amassing over 18 million views on YouTube - and 2013 hit Hold On, which made it to the number one on the Billboard Club Play chart.

Alongside writing for a wide range of globally recognized artists, NERVO have worked on a string of high-profile collaborations with the likes of Nile Rodgers, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike and Nicky Romero soon followed. ‘The Way We See The World’ with Afrojack and Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike became the official anthem of Tomorrowland 2011, whilst working with Romero saw them land their first Beatport at no one, with single ‘Like Home’ topping the chart for three consecutive weeks. 

 Last year’s collaboration with Sofi Tukker, The Knocks and Alisa Ueno on viral hit ‘Best Friend’ was picked up as the official launch song for the iPhone X campaign. The track became yet another on number one on iTunes for NERVO, reiterating their status as one of the world's most successful dance acts.

Similarly talented in the DJ booth, NERVO have appeared on the main stage of some of the world’s biggest electronic events, including EDC Las Vegas, Creamfields, Tomorrowland, and Ultra. Clocking in at #16 on the DJ Mag Top 100, they kick off the extensive global tour on Saturday 1 June.

