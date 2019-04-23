Steve Aoki and Alok Channel Classic rave On 'Do It Again'

MUMBAI: Two-time Grammy-nominated DJ and Producer Steve Aoki joins forces with Brazilian superstar Alok for their first official collaboration “Do It Again.” The Ultra / Spinnin’ Records single sees the collaborators pay homage to The Chemical Brothers’ classic track of the same name, reviving “Do It Again” into an infectious, heavy-hitting anthem suited for the next generation of ravers.

With resonating big room bass and high-octane percussion, the accomplished producers have created a four-to-the-floor hit, ushering audiences into festival season. Following Aoki and Alok’s collective performances this spring at Miami Music Week, Tomorrowland Winter and Lollapalooza Brasil, Do It Again has ignited dancefloors worldwide via its infectious spin on the revered single.

