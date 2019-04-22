RadioandMusic
Press Release |  22 Apr 2019

Quintino flaunts Bigroom prowess on 'Tututu'

MUMBAI: When it comes providing big room house, Dutch veteran Quintino is among only a select group of renowned producers that you want in the driver’s seat. Fresh off his last release with teQno (Music Is The Answer), Quintino has arrived on the scene to dominate the main stage in quinntessential fashion with Tututu. The soon-to-be-staple across countless DJ sets during this festival season is now available via Spinnin’ Records and all digital music streaming platforms.

Tututu instantly has listeners enraptured with its intoxicating vocal samples and signature Quintino synth-induced lead. Pounding basslines and big room house kicks proceed to flood the production from top to bottom as he transports the dance music world back to an early 2010s nostalgic atmosphere. The topline becomes an instantaneously memorizable melody as it euphorically progresses in the track’s build and elicits the sentiment once again that Quintino is well-rehearsed when it comes to festival anthems.

The Bad Taste - Islandeer (Single)

Quintino has continued to feed his dedicated fanbase during the first half of 2019 as, Tututu marks as the superstar’s third official release thus far, following Can’t Bring Me Down and teQno (Music Is The Answer)’. Having already received support from some of the industry’s leading names including Hardwell, Tiësto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike among many others, Quintino is undeniably ready to topple his 25th ranking in last year’s DJ Mag Top 100 list. With upcoming performances on every corner of the globe and an incalculable amount of unreleased music still being prepared, Quintino has only just begun on his reign in 2019.

