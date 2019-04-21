Islandeer releases new single 'The Bad Taste'

MUMBAI: Indie pop band Islandeer releases their second single, The Bad Taste, which explores coming-of-age romance with the usual suspects – temporal, bittersweet emotions.

It's a story we are all too familiar with. As the upcoming album is centered around the awkward phases of growing up and adjusting to adulthood, 'The Bad Taste' leaves a sour feeling in our hearts somewhat contrasted with a catchy tune.

“There was this playlist that I listened to a lot, and was inspired by when coming up with the beat and guitar hooks for 'The Bad Taste'. The lyrics came to me one day while I was daydreaming on the job, which admittedly, happened a lot at that point in time,” says Michael.



The song reflects the moments of our younger years when we experienced surges of jealousy and loneliness, believing that it would all get better as we mature. Co-written by Michael Garcia (vocals, guitars, keys) and Christian Jansen (drums, guitars, keys), The Bad Taste speaks about having a difficult time accepting a former flame’s new companion.

The Bad Taste by Islandeer is now available for stream and download on the following platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Bandcamp respectively.

Tune here

Islandeer is made up of Christian Jansen (Drums, Guitars, Keys) and Michael Garcia (Vocals, Guitars, Keys). The duo combines styles from 60s pop, 70s rock, indie rock and modern psychedelia, drawing inspiration from bands such as Radiohead, Bombay Bicycle Club, Tame Impala, The Beatles, Fleet Foxes, The Strokes and more