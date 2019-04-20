Sofi Tukker shares propulsive 'Fantasy'

MUMBAI: Sofi Tukker have shared “Fantasy” (R3HAB Remix) in advance of their performance at the second weekend of Coachella. The Dutch DJ/producer takes the jubilant original, which collages elements of 90s Euro-pop with the group’s global take on dance music and infuses it with a propulsive big room house rhythm made for dance-floor rapture.

SOFI TUKKER debuted their brand new live show at Coachella last weekend. Along with their classics, the group played some as yet unreleased material including “Playa Grande” a collaboration with Bomba Estereo in English, Spanish, and Portuguese for which they brought out Bomba’s front-woman Li Saumet. They also surprised the audience with a guest appearance from Brazilian music phenom and drag superstar Pabllo Vittar for their joint track “Energia” (Parte 2). The production also featured a new lush booktree, the custom instrument the group plays live to trigger samples, that transforms their stage into a retreat of imagined fantastical tropics both alien and inviting. The performance culminated in an ecstatic rendition of Fantasy with Li and Pabllo joining the ecstatic dance party at the end. Watch it here and don’t miss SOFI TUKKER on the Mojave Stage of Coachella this Sunday, April 21st at 8 PM and their DJ set tonight, 19 April Coachella Do LaB at 9 PM.

Fantasy introduced a new phase of Sofi Tukker following the international success of their debut album Treehouse which culminated in their second GRAMMY nomination, performance at the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, and the gold certification of “Best Friend” in the US earlier this year. In only a few whirlwind years, their music has taken unexpected daredevil turns amassing a passionate fan base across the world moved by the freedom and joy in their songs and their ecstatic live performances. The group enlisted Charles Todd (Scheme Engine) for the resplendent and lush Fantasy video that brings the song’s themes to life through jaw-dropping landscapes and adventurous styling, watch it here. Following the debut of the new stage show at Coachella, the group will continue their world tour, which takes them across five continents including the group’s Glastonbury debut and Montreal’s Osheaga Festival.