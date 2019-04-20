RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  20 Apr 2019 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Ilkay Sencan makes his return with club anthem 'Do It'

MUMBAI: Istanbul born dance producer Ilkay Sencan has released his new single, Do It through Sony Music Germany. The fresh club anthem is a remake of American rapper Khia's unequivocal hit, My Neck, My Back from the late noughties and is reworked with a killer G-House styled beat and addictive melodies.

Tune here

The Turkish producer first came into prominence last year with his remix for Burry Soprano’s, Mary Jane and has since been recognised by hundreds of thousands of online fans. Having been scouted then released through label and platform Lithuania, who’ve championed artists such as KVSH and Gaullin, since then Ilkay Sencan has quickly been recognised as one of the hottest Turkish music exports of the decade.

Asserting his name further into the dance music industry, the release of Do It is sure to catch on dancefloors worldwide and is out now via Sony Music Germany.

Tags
Ilkay Sencan dance producers Mary Jane Do It Sony Music Germany KVSH Gaullin My Neck My Back American rapper Khia Istanbul
Related news
Press Releases | 12 Jan 2019

Ferry Corsten branches out with debut film score on David Gleeson-directed 'Don't Go'

MUMBAI: After initial forays beyond the realms of dance music production, with his 2017 concept album, Blueprint, Ferry Corsten now delves into the world of movies with his debut soundtrack providing the composition for David Gleeson’s 2018 thriller Don’t Go.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Global music community prevails in winning the rights to the .MUSIC domain extension

MUMBAI: DotMusic Limited (read more

News
URSA re-imagines streaming music for new artist-centric era

MUMBAI: What would a streaming service look like, if hard-nosed but optimistic professional musicread more

News
RAM Week 13: Top radio stations retain top spot

MUMBAI: In Week 13 of RAM Ratings, top radio stations didn’t witness much change in their rankinread more

News
Indian radio's one dimensional nature needs to change: Sanjoy Majumdar, BBC Radio

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, held on World Radio Day at New Delhi on 13 February, saw attendance read more

News
Divine, Siri, Mokshada encourage youth to 'Be A King' in new Budweiser Experiences' campaign

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences newest campaign, ‘Be A King’, has a powerful narrative that bolsterread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group