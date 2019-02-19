RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  19 Feb 2019 19:02 |  By RnMTeam

Cocoon announce 20th-anniversary event at Ushuaïa Ibiza

MUMBAI: When Cocoon arrived on Ibiza in 1999, the sound of the island was incredibly different. It took several years of Väth and his team’s dedication to underground house and techno before people started to understand and appreciate these uncompromising styles. Along the way, the party helped make superstars and grew to become the most popular night on the island.

All the while, ‘Papa Sven’ has esided over the proceedings, breaking countless records, playing hundreds of breathtaking sets (including many legendary after parties) and sticking firm to his musical beliefs while trends came and went. He and his huge COCOON family who have enabled him to realize his vision have truly transformed the musical landscape of Ibiza forever.

Sven Väth will honor the 20th Anniversary of Cocoon at Ushuaïa Ibiza with a legendary set of acts soon to be announced.

Tags
Sven Väth Cocoon Ushuaia Ibiza music
Related news
Press Releases | 19 Feb 2019

Bira 91 announces the second edition of April Fools' fest

MUMBAI: Ditch pranking your friends; give the longstanding tradition a new-age twist with the second edition of Bira 91 April Fools’ Fest happening on 30th and 31 March 2019 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Feb 2019

Otto Knows unveils vibrant new style with the latest release, 'One in a Million'

MUMBAI: Swedish DJ and producer Otto Knows has delivered his latest single ‘One in a Million’.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Feb 2019

Pedro Capo slowly takes over as the most streamed YouTube song globally With 'Calma' Remix

MUMBAI: With an invitation to enjoy life whilst relaxing at the beach drinking beer by Pedro Capó is something that people have accepted globally.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Feb 2019

MITHAS launches Spring Season 2019 with Sitar maestro Ustad Nishat Khan on 23 March

MUMBAI: Ustad Nishat Khan, a scion of one of the oldest Gharanas of Hindustani music will be the starting performer for the MITHAS’s 2019 Spring Season.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Feb 2019

Darude drops first of three possible Eurovision song contest entries on armada music: 'Release Me'

MUMBAI: Shortly after accepting the invitation to represent Finland at Eurovision Song Contest 2019, multi-platinum-selling, award-winning DJ/producer Darude has launched the first of three possible entries for the globally renowned song contest.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) announces its first half-day interactive workshop at DBS in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

MUMBAI: The Digital Radio Mondiale Consortium will hold an extensive workshop and make several kread more

News
Radio remains a free-to-air medium for the masses: BIG FM CFO Asheesh Chatterjee

MUMBAI: BIG FM Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Asheesh Chatterjee, who recently attended The Radioread more

Press Releases
2018's Best Hindi music celebrated at 11th Pepsi Mirchi Music Awards, tickets sale donated to Pulwama attack victims

MUMBAI: The biggest night for music in India, Pepsi Mirchi Music Awards co-powered by Smule, Nokread more

News
There is a myth that commercial radio players don't talk about social issues: RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: She is known for her staunch opinions and has been awarderead more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Video greenlights new Prime Original series - Bandish Bandits

Mumbai: Amazon Prime Video today greenlit an all new Prime Original Series, Bandish Bandits,read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group