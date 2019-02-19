Cocoon announce 20th-anniversary event at Ushuaïa Ibiza

MUMBAI: When Cocoon arrived on Ibiza in 1999, the sound of the island was incredibly different. It took several years of Väth and his team’s dedication to underground house and techno before people started to understand and appreciate these uncompromising styles. Along the way, the party helped make superstars and grew to become the most popular night on the island.

All the while, ‘Papa Sven’ has esided over the proceedings, breaking countless records, playing hundreds of breathtaking sets (including many legendary after parties) and sticking firm to his musical beliefs while trends came and went. He and his huge COCOON family who have enabled him to realize his vision have truly transformed the musical landscape of Ibiza forever.

Sven Väth will honor the 20th Anniversary of Cocoon at Ushuaïa Ibiza with a legendary set of acts soon to be announced.