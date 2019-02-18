RadioandMusic
Press Release |  18 Feb 2019

The biggest musical extravaganza 'Udaipur World Music Festival 2019' starts with splendid performances by global artistes

MUMBAI: Udaipur World Music Festival, India’s biggest world music extravaganza, started with the spectacular Gulaza from Israel and Yemen singing secret women songs, setting the mood for upcoming days. The three-day festival features several genres of music featuring musicians from countries such as Italy, France, Cuba, Brazil, India, and many more. With a footfall of over 50,000 people every year, the festival is a beautiful integration of music cords from around the globe. Conceptualised and produced by Seher, the fourth edition of Udaipur World Music festival is presented by Hindustan Zinc, Wonder Cement and Rajasthan Tourism.

The performances by Gulaza was followed by Yves Thieler Trio (Switzerland) who presented Swizz Jazz ft. and Albaluna ‘S (Portugal) folk, rock, funk singing inspired by traditional Iberian repertoire.

The festival was organized at three picturesque venues (Amber at Amet Haveli, Ambrai Ghat, Fateh Sagar Paal and Gandhi Ground). 

Seher India Founder Director Sanjeev Bhargava said, “We are proud to present the 4th edition of the World Music Festival in Udaipur. This is the only platform in the country to offer different genres of music under one roof. Since it began three years ago, it has grown bigger and more eclectic. I am sure music lovers will take back magical memories of the festival.”

This year the most anticipated performances are those by artistes such as Vibha Saraf (India), Albaluna (Portugal), La Dame Blanche (Cuba - France), Natig Rhythm Group (Azerbaijanamong others who will play various genres of music and leave the crowd spell bound.

For more information please visit - http://www.udaipurworldmusicfestival.com/

Founded in 1994 by Sanjeev Bhargava, Seher literally means ‘breaking of the dawn’. Since its inception, Seher has been synonymous with thoughtful and imaginative initiatives in the sphere of painting, sculpture, theatre, dance, music, literature and cinema. Seher was founded with the vision of taking Indian culture to large number of people and not just to small cultural elite. In the last 15 years, Seher has become one of the most highly regarded organizations in the area of the performing and visual arts – both for the diversity of performances as well as for the unusual manner in which each one has been conceived. Its events have been repeatedly described as historic, innovative and radically different.

