Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike join forces with on-fire vocalist Era Istrefi for 'Selfish'

MUMBAI: After their release with dance music titan Armin van Buuren Repeat After Me, Belgian brothers Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike keep the intensity ramped up with their latest offering ‘Selfish’, featuring the vocal talents of Kosovan singer-songwriter Era Istrefi, as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike once again showcase their diversity with a pop-leaning anthem that is set to resonate worldwide, refreshing the iconic hook from Toto’s ‘Africa’ and giving it a tropical twist in the process.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have been continuing to dominate the dance music space, after returning to the Sportpaleis Antwerp to debut their Garden of Madness homecoming shows across four sold-out dates in December as well as recently winning MTV’s ‘Best Belgian act’ award, the duo enter 2019 in the same vein as they ended their impressive 2018, with their second high-profile collaboration. Having worked with a roster of some of the highest profile names across a wide spectrum of sound, including trap pioneer Gucci Mane and hip-hop star Wiz Khalifa on summer anthem.

When I Grow Up, the brothers draft in Era Istrefi to provide the vocals on ‘Selfish’. The Kosovan-born singer has been riding a wave of success since her breakout hit BonBon, released on Armada, which has amassed over 600 million views on YouTube, and has since worked with artists such as Nicky Jam and Will Smith on the Diplo produced ‘Live It Up’, which was used as the official anthem for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are no strangers to pushing boundaries within their scene, and the combination of the two artists on ‘Selfish’ is a match made in heaven, as both artists trademark skills are on show and elevate the track. The melody, inspired by the infamous ‘Africa’, develops into an anthemic lead that soars about the track and Era’s perfect vocals, which are delivered with stunning clarity.

‘Selfish’ is another display of Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike’s ability to consistently diversify their arsenal, turning out this radio-friendly hit that is set to penetrate the airwaves across festival fields and club dancefloors alike. Grab your copy of ‘Selfish’, out now on Smash The House.