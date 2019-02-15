RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  15 Feb 2019 18:54 |  By RnMTeam

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike join forces with on-fire vocalist Era Istrefi for 'Selfish'

MUMBAI: After their release with dance music titan Armin van Buuren Repeat After Me, Belgian brothers Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike keep the intensity ramped up with their latest offering ‘Selfish’, featuring the vocal talents of Kosovan singer-songwriter Era Istrefi, as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike once again showcase their diversity with a pop-leaning anthem that is set to resonate worldwide, refreshing the iconic hook from Toto’s ‘Africa’ and giving it a tropical twist in the process.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have been continuing to dominate the dance music space, after returning to the Sportpaleis Antwerp to debut their Garden of Madness homecoming shows across four sold-out dates in December as well as recently winning MTV’s ‘Best Belgian act’ award, the duo enter 2019 in the same vein as they ended their impressive 2018, with their second high-profile collaboration. Having worked with a roster of some of the highest profile names across a wide spectrum of sound, including trap pioneer Gucci Mane and hip-hop star Wiz Khalifa on summer anthem.

When I Grow Up, the brothers draft in Era Istrefi to provide the vocals on ‘Selfish’. The Kosovan-born singer has been riding a wave of success since her breakout hit BonBon, released on Armada, which has amassed over 600 million views on YouTube, and has since worked with artists such as Nicky Jam and Will Smith on the Diplo produced ‘Live It Up’, which was used as the official anthem for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are no strangers to pushing boundaries within their scene, and the combination of the two artists on ‘Selfish’ is a match made in heaven, as both artists trademark skills are on show and elevate the track. The melody, inspired by the infamous ‘Africa’, develops into an anthemic lead that soars about the track and Era’s perfect vocals, which are delivered with stunning clarity.

 ‘Selfish’ is another display of Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike’s ability to consistently diversify their arsenal, turning out this radio-friendly hit that is set to penetrate the airwaves across festival fields and club dancefloors alike. Grab your copy of ‘Selfish’, out now on Smash The House.

Tags
Dimitri Vegas Like Mike Selfish Diplo Smash The House Wiz Khalifa Armin van Buuren Kosovan
Related news
Press Releases | 10 Feb 2019

Platinum-selling DJ and producer CLMD announces remix EP for latest single 'Trouble'

MUMBAI: Widely acclaimed producer CLMD (aka Martin Danielle) has announced the release of remix EP for his last single Trouble, featuring reworks from rising producers Billon, Adrien Rux, and Henrik the Artist.

read more
Press Releases | 05 Feb 2019

Alesso, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and Afrojack will perform at the seventh edition of Kingsland Festival

MUMBAI: Alesso, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Afrojack, W and W and Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano are a few of the artists that will perform at Kingsland Festival.

read more
Press Releases | 31 Jan 2019

Sunburn Klassique reveals its artist line-up for Feburary 2019

MUMBAI: Percept Live recently announced the homecoming of Asia’s largest dance music festival, Sunburn to Goa in collaboration with Klassique events represented by Shailesh Shetty. After a hiatus of over 3 years, the festival giant will be making its grand return to its birthplace.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Jan 2019

Lost Frequencies and Tom Walker confirmed for EXIT Festival

MUMBAI: Some of the hottest and the most acclaimed acts in music will be arriving at the Petrovaradin Fortress for the next edition of the EXIT Festival in Novi Sad, Serbia, July 4th to 7th, including The Cure, Greta Van Fleet, Carl Cox, Phil Anselmo, as well Sofi Tukker, Dimitri Vegas & Lik

read more
Press Releases | 17 Jan 2019

Percept Live collaborates with Klassique to co-promote Sunburn events in Goa

MUMBAI: Percept live, the wholly owned subsidiary of Percept Ltd, has announced a collaboration with Goa based nightlife and promotions giant Klassique to co-promote all Sunburn events in the state.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 4: Radio Nasha rises to second position in Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 4 of RAM Ratings, HT Media’s Radio Nasha has elevated to position second in Delhread more

News
RED FM mellows down today to show solidarity to the victims of Pulwama attack

MUMBAI: The recent suicide bomb attack on CRPF convoy that killed around 40 CRPF personnels in Pread more

News
We've been asking for non-interactive music streaming license, which has exorbitant rights to play music on digital platform: Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: In a couple of panel discussions we have always seen how Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan has read more

Press Releases
World Cancer Day Special: MY FM launches 'Zindagi Wins' Campaign

MUMBAI: On World Cancer Day, MY FM launched ‘Zindagi Wins’ campaign, where the cancer survivors read more

Press Releases
Budweiser and Divine unite to elevate the Hip-Hop scene in India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences has united with the face of Indian hip-hop and the inspiration forread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group