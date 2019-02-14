RadioandMusic
Karsh Kale creates an original score for 'Gully Boy'

MUMBAI: New York-based musician has also contributed two songs, Kab Se kab Tak and ‘Train song’ for the Ranveer Singh starrer that released on 14 February Fabulous Score: Film critic Baradwaj Ranjan.

 With Gully Boy, multi-instrumentalist and acclaimed producer Karsh Kale adds another feather to his already studded cap. He has created the original score for the Zoya Akhtar-directed film that releases worldwide on February 14, after its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on 7 February.

Apart from the original sore, Karsh has also contributed two songs to the Gully Boy OST (original soundtrack) namely ‘Train song’, a collaboration with Midival Punditz and Raghu Dixit, as well as a song called ‘Kab se kab tak, a collaboration with Ranveer Singh – also sung by the actor – and Ankur Tewari. The original soundtrack is slated for release on January 24.

 The original score for Gully Boy, The original score – more commonly referred to as background score can elevate a good film to a great movie, or save a troubled movie. In the West, directors are increasingly turning to experimental fringes to commission scores that make an electrifying impression.

 Artists like Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), Johnny Greenwood (Radiohead), Peter Gabriel (Genesis) and even Daft Punk have channeled their creative energy, and love of avant-garde sounds to soundtrack movies and create a score that defies genres and expectations.

 Karsh’s understanding of hip-hop – given his background as a New York born-and-raised musician – made him the perfect candidate to create a score for a movie based on the rise of gully rap or hip-hop in Mumbai. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kalki Koechlin among others, the movie tells the story of a tirelessly ambitious rapper and his journey to success.

Karsh was able to bring his distinctive and diverse experiences as a composer, producer, and collaborator to the table in order to achieve the type of score this film required. Having grown up in Queens/NY in the late 70s and 80s, Karsh witnessed the birth and rise of the original hip-hop scene and has over the years worked with a wide array of artists within the scene including ‘the godfather of hip-hop’ himself, Afrika Bambaataa.

“This was an exciting opportunity, to create a soundtrack for this story, set in Mumbai but one had striking similarities to what I had seen up close in New York. “Growing up in Queens, New York, I watched the birth of hip-hop as those like Afrika Bambaataa, Whodini and Slick Rick gave birth to the genre,” Kale says. “This was music coming from the oppressed. These guys were poor and famous, not rich and famous, exactly how the Mumbai scene is, and I realized that this was a project I could bring a lot of my experience to since I knew the backdrop of where this music was coming from,” he adds.

 To achieve the diverse sonic palette required for such a challenging film, Karsh employed a team of talented young artists called the Salvage Audio Collective to help create the wide sonic palette needed to help tell this story. 

