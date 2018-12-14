Florian Picasso keeps the anthems coming with new track Hikari for Protocol Recordings

MUMBAI: Florian Picasso is closing 2018 with a bang with the release of yet another track, this time on Protocol Recordings. The new song Hikari follows Florian’s first release on Nicky Romero’s imprint a few years ago.

In 2015, Protocol Recordings gave young newcomer Florian Picasso his first major break, releasing his superb Origami on an unsuspecting world. Later re-released with a vocal as Want It Back (Origami), the anthemic track picked up millions of plays and became his most popular solo single. Since 'Origami' the bond between Protocol and Picasso grew even more, with the release of Only for Your Love a collab track with Nicky Romero, Hanabi with Raiden, and several performances at Protocol shows.

Once again Picasso chooses a Japanese name for his track, expressing his love for the Japanese culture and his Asian roots. Hikari means light in Japanese, and this track is certainly befitting of that title with its bright, life-giving sound.

Warm on-beat synth chords immediately introduce us to the uplifting progression at the heart of this track. A delectable plucked riff dances its way on top of this backbone, with a gorgeous vocal synth bolstering its beautiful melody. A big snare build thrusts us to the drop where a joyous, stuttered take on this lead melody plays out through big trance chords and thick, buzzing bass. The main break twists and turns these superbly scintillating melodies further, launching us into one final fist-pumping, pyrotechnic-laden drop. Slick, brilliantly honed production galvanizes this excellent track, marking another hit for Florian.

Hikari is Picasso’s third track in a month after Glitch and The Answer both announced his comeback in style. Making his mark once again with this hot new cut, he has shown that he is back for good and that 2019 is going to be a huge year for him.

