Press Release |  12 Dec 2018 16:34

UDAYSWAR@PRITHVI by Pancham Nishad presents classical vocalists of the present generation

MUMBAI: “Music is about finding joy and sharing it,’’ The stage at Prithvi is sacred ground, where the best have performed and the future has been inspired. The vibes are so positive that a sense of calm and solitude descends on oneself, truly inspiring looking forward to perform in Udayswar@prithvi in an acoustic atmosphere which is very rare and unique - Madhup Mudgal.

No microphones! No amplification! The True Experience!

Udayswar@Prithvi is a rare and truly unique acoustic experience of Indian Classical Music to be enjoyed in its pure form, in the manner it was originally designed, for an intimate Baithak.

Growing interest and enthusiasm amongst audiences of all ages to attend morning concerts led Pancham Nishad & Prithvi Theatre both active in promoting and developing the performing arts to come together to present Udayswar@Prithvi, a concert of morning ragas of the second prahar. Held on every 3rd Sunday of the month this concert series features various vocal & Instrumental artistes.

The intimacy and excellent acoustics of Prithvi Theatre offers an unadulterated exchange of music between the artiste and the audience making it a refreshing and rejuvenating experience unlike any other in today's age of microphones and amplification.

Udayswar@Prithvi’ is supported exclusively by Bank of Baroda since April, 2017.

Till date Udayswar@prithvi has featured Devaki Pandit [Vocal], Budhaditya Mukherjee [Sitar], Prasad Khaparde [vocal], Sangeeta Shankar [Violin], Manjusha Patil [Vocal], Mohi Baha’ud-din Dagar [Rudra Veena], Raghunandan Panshikar [vocal], Rupak Kulkarni [Flute], Shuchismita Das [Vocal], Milind and Yadnesh Raikar [Violin], Jayateerth Mevundi [Vocal], Tejashree Amonkar [Vocal], Satish Vyas [Santoor], Ulhas kashalkar [Vocal], Shakir Khan[Sitar], Rahul Deshpande [Vocal], Rakesh Chaurasia [Flute], Shubha Mudgal [Vocal], Sabir Khan [Sarangi],Rashid Khan [Vocal], Brij Narayan [Sarod], Arati Ankalikar Tikekar [Vocal],Manju Mehta [Sitar], Pelva Naik [Dhrupad Vocal], Ganapati Bhat [Vocal], Ronu Majumdar [Flute], Bhuvanesh Komkali [Vocal], Kala Ramnath [Violin], Kaivalyakumar[Vocal], Lakshay & Aayush Mohan Gupta[Sitar and Sarod] and Bharathi Prathap [Vocal], Shounak Abhisheki [Vocal], Rahul Sharma [Santoor], Shaswati Mandal [Vocal] and Nash Naubert [Flute].

Sunday 16 December 2018 | 7:30 am | Prithvi Theatre

Coming from an illustrious family of classical musicians and music promoters, Madhup Mudgal started learning music from his father Vinaya Chandra Maudgalya. He later learnt from Vasant Thakar and Pandit Jasraj. His final grooming came from Kumar Gandharva, a leading exponent and innovator in Bhakti music in the 20th century. Principal of Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, New Delhi, and the conductor of the Gandharva Choir, Madhup Mudgal is widely traveled and is a much sought after composer by several classical dancers. . The Maudgalya family has been immersed in music education, research and performances for over five decades.

He holds an M.Phil Degree from the University of Delhi for his research in the structure of Khayal. His creative search has led him to experiment with various musical forms, and for many years he has been the conductor of the Gandharva Choir, a renowned music group that has given performances all over the world. He received the prestigious Padma Shri award from the President of India for his contribution to the field of Hindustani music.

Co Artistes: Mandar Puranik (Tabla) and Niranjan Lele (Harmonium)

Duration: One Hour 30 Mins

Tickets: 300/-

Entry for Children above eight years only

