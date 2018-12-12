RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  12 Dec 2018 13:05 |  By RnMTeam

Juju Productions launches 'Music Room' on Zee TV Americas with Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju and Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Juju Productions, LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announced that it will present “Music Room” with Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju and veteran Indian singer and composer Bappi Lahiri and his son Bappa Lahiri.

The Music Room, which invites singers from India to perform their top melodies with Anuradha, will be broadcasted on Zee TV Americas on December 31, 2018. Anuradha is both a producer and singer in “Music Room.”

The Music Room will be broadcast at the following times on Dec. 31:

ZEE TV USA: 7:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT

ZEE TV CAN: 6:30 pm ET/8:00 pm PT

ZEE TV CAR: 7:00 pm AST.

“Music Room is a platform where we try to get singers from America and India and try to blend in together,” said Bappa Lahiri, a music producer, and director.

Juju Productions CEO Manisha Jain said the Music Room is a unique production and collaboration of talented singers.

“This kind of collaboration and innovation on a global level will facilitate the creation of timeless music, and foster opportunities for new projects around the globe,” said Ms. Jain.

Singer Anuradha said that she was thrilled to kick off the first season of the Music Room with Bappi Da and Bappa.

“I am excited to start the first season of the Music Room with such a luminary singer like Bappi Da and Bappa,” said Anuradha. “We are going to introduce more singers in the future.”

See the trailer for Music Room below:

Tags
Zee TV
Related news
Press Releases | 20 Mar 2018

Mohammed Aman of Sa Re Ga Ma fame to perform at 94th Pratahswar

MUMBAI: Here is an amazing treat for all the lovers of classical music across the town.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM's #NoKhaaliPet campaign success inspired to lay a foundation for #Barbaadibandh campaign
big fm

MUMBAI: Known for creating creating clutter breaking campaigns, BIG FM, one of India’s largest raread more

Press Releases
Radio City's #MeraGhaata campaign led by the voice of Delhi, RJ Ginnie paves way for awareness on road safety

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network, Radio City has launched #MeraGhaata, a campaign to create read more

Press Releases
Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal calls Diljit Dosanjh a 'powerhouse' as 'Pagal' and 'Putt Jatt Da' rake over five million hits each on the music streaming app!

MUMBAI: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's newly released tracks Pagal and Putt Jatread more

Press Releases
RED FM introduces its newest RJ, Robot Rashmi

MUMBAI: RED FM has come out with another exciting concept of having a humanoid robot as a radio jread more

News
Apple acquires London-based music firm Platoon

MUMBAI: In a bid to further cement its position in the global music space, Apple has reportedly read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group