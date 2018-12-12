Juju Productions launches 'Music Room' on Zee TV Americas with Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju and Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Juju Productions, LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announced that it will present “Music Room” with Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju and veteran Indian singer and composer Bappi Lahiri and his son Bappa Lahiri.

The Music Room, which invites singers from India to perform their top melodies with Anuradha, will be broadcasted on Zee TV Americas on December 31, 2018. Anuradha is both a producer and singer in “Music Room.”

The Music Room will be broadcast at the following times on Dec. 31:

ZEE TV USA: 7:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT

ZEE TV CAN: 6:30 pm ET/8:00 pm PT

ZEE TV CAR: 7:00 pm AST.

“Music Room is a platform where we try to get singers from America and India and try to blend in together,” said Bappa Lahiri, a music producer, and director.

Juju Productions CEO Manisha Jain said the Music Room is a unique production and collaboration of talented singers.

“This kind of collaboration and innovation on a global level will facilitate the creation of timeless music, and foster opportunities for new projects around the globe,” said Ms. Jain.

Singer Anuradha said that she was thrilled to kick off the first season of the Music Room with Bappi Da and Bappa.

“I am excited to start the first season of the Music Room with such a luminary singer like Bappi Da and Bappa,” said Anuradha. “We are going to introduce more singers in the future.”

See the trailer for Music Room below: