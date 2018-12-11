RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  11 Dec 2018 19:39 |  By RnMTeam

Country singer-Songwriter, Sandra Lynn, debuts music video for holiday single

MUMBAI: Country music’s rising up-and-comer, Sandra Lynn, has debuted the music video for her latest single, My Christmas Wish for You on CMT Music, CMT.com and Country Rebel. The encouraging and hopeful track was written by Grammy Award-winning, hit songwriters, Linda Thompson and Richard Marx as well as produced by Grammy Award-winning engineer and producer, Ben Fowler.
 
In the video, directed by husband and wife duo, Brandon Hess and Tara Tucker (Tucker/Hess Productions), we follow the singer/songwriter as she delivers the song’s timeless lyric along the reflective beaches of the Southern California coast and a cozy living room fireside, all interwoven with nostalgic home videos from throughout Lynn’s childhood. 

Watch video here

Country Rebel

'My Christmas Wish for You' by Sandra Lynn Music

My Christmas Wish for You is available now on iTunes, Spotify and all digital streaming services.

This past November, the singer/songwriter had achieved a career milestone with her debut performance at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. Sandra participated in the annual Christmas 4 Kids concert event where she sang My Christmas Wish for You. The event helps to generate funds to give over 400 children from 29 different schools, a day-long shopping excursion. Sandra also recently returned to her alma mater, Pepperdine University where she performed her soon-to-be holiday classic alongside Seaver College’s celebrated orchestra. 

Lynn has currently been in the studio, working on the second installment to her three-part series EP project, due out early 2019.

Tags
Sandra Lynn My Christmas Wish for You iTunes Spotify CMT Music Christmas 4 Kids concert Country Rebel
Related news
Press Releases | 10 Dec 2018

Xenia Ghali drives forward with new single 'Lay In Your Arms'

MUMBAI: Following on from the success of her single Stick Around, which reached over one million streams on Spotify, and her latest release Dotted Line, Xenia Ghali graces the dance scene with her brand-new single, Lay In Your Arms.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Dec 2018

Hanne Mjøen unveils eclectic remix package of fresh hit 'Sounds Good To Me'

MUMBAI: Following recent remixes from Paul Woolford and German producer Gerd Janson, Hanne Mjøen has revealed a range of new reworks of her popular track Sounds Good To Me, with Hi Life, Retrovision and SHAUN all sprinkling their own magic across a range of dynamic reimaginations.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Dec 2018

Jonas Blue unveils official video for acoustic version of 'Polaroid' featuring Liam Payne and Lennon Stella

MUMBAI: Fresh from the release of his stripped back acoustic version of latest single Polaroid, platinum-selling hit maker Jonas Blue has delivered the official video release for the special unplugged version. Watch video here

read more
Press Releases | 01 Dec 2018

Luca Schreiner can't get 'Over You' in brand new release

MUMBAI: With over 50 million streams on Spotify to his name at just 23 years old, Luca Schreiner returns with a new track co-written with Neil Ormandy, the man behind James Arthur’s stellar track Say You Won’t Let Go.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Nov 2018

REZZ delivers rippling rework of Porter Robinson's hit track 'Divinity'

MUMBAI: Canadian DJ and producer, REZZ, has unveiled her thunderous remix of Porter Robinson’s massive hit, Divinity.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City's #MeraGhata campaign led by the voice of Delhi, RJ Ginnie paves way for awareness on road safety

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network, Radio City has launched #MeraGhata, a campaign to create aread more

Press Releases
Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal calls Diljit Dosanjh a 'powerhouse' as 'Pagal' and 'Putt Jatt Da' rake over five million hits each on the music streaming app!

MUMBAI: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's newly released tracks Pagal and Putt Jatread more

Press Releases
RED FM introduces its newest RJ, Robot Rashmi

MUMBAI: RED FM has come out with another exciting concept of having a humanoid robot as a radio jread more

News
Apple acquires London-based music firm Platoon

MUMBAI: In a bid to further cement its position in the global music space, Apple has reportedly read more

Press Releases
Cultural curator Putumayo broadens horizons, launches music-powered travel experiences

MUMBAI: Using music as a gateway to greater cultural understanding, Putumayo was curating experiread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group