Country singer-Songwriter, Sandra Lynn, debuts music video for holiday single

MUMBAI: Country music’s rising up-and-comer, Sandra Lynn, has debuted the music video for her latest single, My Christmas Wish for You on CMT Music, CMT.com and Country Rebel. The encouraging and hopeful track was written by Grammy Award-winning, hit songwriters, Linda Thompson and Richard Marx as well as produced by Grammy Award-winning engineer and producer, Ben Fowler.



In the video, directed by husband and wife duo, Brandon Hess and Tara Tucker (Tucker/Hess Productions), we follow the singer/songwriter as she delivers the song’s timeless lyric along the reflective beaches of the Southern California coast and a cozy living room fireside, all interwoven with nostalgic home videos from throughout Lynn’s childhood.

Watch video here

Country Rebel 'My Christmas Wish for You' by Sandra Lynn Music

My Christmas Wish for You is available now on iTunes, Spotify and all digital streaming services.



This past November, the singer/songwriter had achieved a career milestone with her debut performance at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. Sandra participated in the annual Christmas 4 Kids concert event where she sang My Christmas Wish for You. The event helps to generate funds to give over 400 children from 29 different schools, a day-long shopping excursion. Sandra also recently returned to her alma mater, Pepperdine University where she performed her soon-to-be holiday classic alongside Seaver College’s celebrated orchestra.



Lynn has currently been in the studio, working on the second installment to her three-part series EP project, due out early 2019.