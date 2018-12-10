Percept launches the 'Bollyboom life is a Mashup club tour' with DJ Chetas across India

MUMBAI: Bollyboom, the world's first and biggest Bollywood Dance Music Property of Percept Live, announced its multi-city India Tour titled ‘Bollyboom Life Is A Mashup Club Tour’ with celebrity DJ Chetas. The very first show is scheduled to be held on 22 December 2018 at HyLife, Hyderabad. This will be followed by a series of Club Tours across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh and Chennai.

DJ Chetas is famous for his eclectic style of music that features Bollywood melodies infused with Electronic Dance Music Beats. His popular Bollywood mashups and remixes have earned him a huge fan following across India. He was the first Bollywood DJ to get listed in the prestigious Top 100 list of DJ Mag and in 2016 he moved up the listings to be ranked number 33. He has produced mashups for top Bollywood actors and producers including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and singers like Atif Aslam. He also has produced mashups for Bollywood movies including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kapoor and Sons, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Cocktail. His recent 2018 hits Choagada and Kamariya have together crossed 200M views. He has also created the music for the upcoming movie Simba which stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

The ’Bollyboom’ Life Is A Mashup Club Tour’ with DJ Chetas will not only showcase the best-in-class Bollywood EDM numbers but also serve up a unique live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans. Audiences can look forward to a jaw-dropping experience combined with visually mesmerizing SFX and state-of-the-art Technology. The event will offer curated F&B and a seamless experience for all attendees making the overall India Tour a grand success.

Said a visibly thrilled DJ Chetas, “The first edition of my Bollyboom Red Carpet show in Mumbai was massive and one of my favorite nights as a DJ. A memorable event indeed as it was one of my longest sets till 6 am. I am really looking forward to an even more awesome experience with my fans at the all-new curated'Bollyboom Life Is a Mashup Club Tour” kicking off in Hyderabad. The album ‘Life Is A mashup’ has already received rave reviews and I can't wait to meet my fans across India and make them groove to the popular numbers from this album!"

Additionally, Bollyboom is all set to usher in Christmas in the city of Nasik at Shack Multi Cuisine followed by spectacular New Year's Eve shows across India with DJ Ali Merchant at the Las Olas venue in Goa and DJ A Sen in Indore. Ali Merchant, a well-known actor, is also a serious musician and has created many popular official remixes. The attendees will be seen grooving to his popular remix tracks including Tamma Tamma Loge, Bad Boys, Pyar ki Maa ki, Gulabo, Aao Raja and Qarib Qarib Single mashups. His 1st Music video on T-Series ‘Butterfly’ crossed 9 Million Views in a span of 20 days. DJ A Sen is a popular rising star who is famous for performing across the genres of Electro, Progressive, Commercial, Hip Hop and Bollywood House. He has performed in front of thousands of fans and is well known for his charisma, buoyancy and a great ear for the latest music tracks and blends.

Commenting on the upcoming ‘Bollyboom Life Is A Mashup Club Tours’ pan India with celebrity DJ Chetas, Janamjai Sehgal, Business Head, Bollyboom said, “About 95% of the Indian population loves Bollywood music and as a genre, it is a leader in the marketplace. Keeping these facts in mind, this year, Percept Live scaled up its sub-continent footprint and connect with our fans. The Bollyboom shows through 2018 have been a smash sold-out hit, and the upcoming ‘Bollyboom Life is a Mashup Tour’ with the talented DJ Chetas, coupled with the Bollyboom NYE celebrations with DJs Ali Merchant and A Sen with world-class entertainment, music, dance, state-of-the-art SFX, curated F&B and a wide range of fun activities will consolidate our position as the primary BDM event in Asia.”

Bollyboom is an existing Intellectual property, which belongs to Percept Live, a forerunner that introduced a new genre called Bollywood Electro Music, a fusion of Bollywood music and electronic sounds in the festival market in India since 2013. The first editions have seen live performances by Sonu Nigam, Salim-Sulaiman, Shaan, Shveta Pandit, Shraddha Pandit sharing the platform with DJ Lloyd, DJ NYK and Acid in various cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Jaipur. In the second edition, Bollyboom did events such as Bollyboom Holi Bash 2017 and another in 2018 with an accumulative attendance of over 10,000. Another massive event called Bollyboom NSCI Nights which pulled a crowd of over 4,500 Bollywood music enthusiasts with DJ Raftaar, DJ Aqeel, DJ Shilpi Sharma, DJ Zulfi Syed and DJ Aman who rocked the NSCI Dome at Worli in 2017. Last year Bollyboom hosted a pop-up party offering customers a uniquely fresh and an exclusive nightclub experience, along with an exclusive guest list and an unforgettable experience at Marriot in Mumbai. Apart from arenas and Pop-ups, Bollyboom has hosted multiple club nights in various metro and tier 2 cities. 'Bollyboom' is known to provide a unique live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans and is seen in different variants across the country.