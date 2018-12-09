RadioandMusic
Press Release |  09 Dec 2018 14:01 |  By RnMTeam

Ultra Europe releases 2018 after movie tickets for Ultra Europe 2019 on sale now

MUMBAI: From the outset of the film it’s impossible to take your eyes away from Croatia’s stunning landscapes, depicted by Final Kid’s sweeping, 4K drone footage. The film is awash with bright colors and warm tones that show the brilliant seascapes, Split’s historic architecture and yacht-filled marina, and the surrounding mountains in all their grandeur.

 The film follows several revelers through the weeklong Destination ULTRA experience, panning through the jubilant atmosphere of Oliver Helden’s performance at ULTRA Beach Hvar with 5000 partygoers soaking in the sunshine in the giant pool at the Hotel Amfora Grand Beach Resort, the luxurious ULTRA Regatta at Club 585 on the beautiful island of Brac, the remarkable local city of Split and the revelers’ scenic journey to the idyllic Travel2Ultra Beachville Campsite.

 As the movie changes its focus to ULTRA Europe at the majestic Poljud Stadium in Split, we see the sheer number of nationalities represented by travelling fans, draped in flags from all corners of the globe. As day turns to night, the Poljud Stadium’s gargantuan Main Stage is ignited by the stunning laser, lights, fireworks and pyrotechnics shows that accompany performances from Armin van Buuren, Galantis,Afrojack and many more, illuminating the night sky and sending the packed crowd wild.

 At the same time we see the seekers enjoying the gigantic RESISTANCE stage at ULTRA Europe, with headliners Carl Cox, Marco Carola, Joseph Capriati, Eats Everything and many more delivering the highest quality house and techno to the masses. With enormous moving LED screens hovering above the crowd, dancing in unison to the music, the RESISTANCE Stage is a unique and unparalleled experience. The ULTRA Beach After Party, RESISTANCE Hvar is also shown in full-flow under the night sky withPaco Osuna laying down the grooves at Carpe Diem Beach Club, just a speedboat ride away from ULTRA Beach. Nic Fanciulli then takes us on a trip through the historic Fort George for the resistance Vis Closing Party, with the sun emitting a warm orange glow, slowly setting on the horizon.

 Tickets for ULTRA Europe 2019 are available now. ULTRA Europe is offering a Destination Ticket for the first time ever, which will grant access to ALL the events during the Destination ULTRA week, including the Opening Party, the flagship ULTRA Europe festival, the ULTRA Regatta, ULTRA Beach Hvar, RESISTANCE Hvar, and RESISTANCE Vis. The RESISTANCE Croatia Ticket will also grant ticket buyers access to all RESISTANCE events and ULTRA Europe. Buyers of this ticket will be able to participate in the exclusive, Final Dinner Party on Vis at Fort George before the closing event for the first time ever.

 Destination ULTRA will return to Croatia July 11 – 17, 2019.

