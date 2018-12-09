Steve Void releases infectious new single 'Closure', marking 100th release on independent label 'Strange Fruits'

MUMBAI: Netherlands native, Steve Void is back with a contagious new electro-pop single Closure, officially marking the 100th release on his very own music label, Strange Fruits. The single is now available to stream across all platforms.

Closure is a bubbly and infectious single bringing together strings, dreamy piano chords and angelic vocals from artist, Andy Marsh, blending to form a cohesively pop leaning hit. The track features booming kicks subtly landing across a euphoric soundscape, aligning for a pure radio smash. The bassline continues to build before finally falling into a wildly contagious electro-pop drop, serving as ultimate ear candy for listeners. Void has only just begun to tap into his eclectic production sounds as Closure follows his unique and endless playable single Paranoid featuring vocalist, Anna Yvette.

Stream into the track here

‘Strange Fruits’ ambitiously releases new music weekly for listeners. The label has independently amassed over 100 million streams across its entire catalogue and continues to provide a home for independent producers and vocalist across the globe. With a flourishing discography and abundance of talented artists, Strange Fruits is a label standout and Steve Void is well on his way to developing an unwavering musical empire.