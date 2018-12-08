RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  08 Dec 2018 10:30 |  By RnMTeam

Sam Feldt & Jeremy Renner's Heaven (Don't Have A Name) gets hot new remixes from Dastic and SLVR

MUMBAI: Sam Feldt’s latest spectacular single, Heaven (Don’t Have A Name) has been inescapable of late. Featuring Oscar-nominated actor and singer Jeremy Renner on vocals, it’s a beautiful track that now gets two excellent new remixes from Dastic and SLVR.

Tune into the track here

Heaven (Don't Have A Name) [feat. Jeremy Renner] [The Remixes] | Sam Feldt | Spinnin' Remixes

Out now!

Young Dutch producer Dastic has been a mainstay for Spinnin’ Records since being selected for their Spinnin’ NEXT, the incubator platform, with his singles You & I and Let Me Love You among his huge successes for the powerhouse label. His bright and breezy house interpretation combines powerful beats with warm bass, bold chords and sweet melody that really compliments the glorious vocal. With subtle electro house undertones giving it some extra energy, it’s a glorious rework.

Milan’s SLVR pioneered his own Booshi sound, which mixes underground styles like bass house and UK garage with a crisp production aesthetic that works brilliantly in big rooms. His mix starts with tense, brooding, dark tones before dropping us into a twisted groove full of pitched down vocal cuts, low-slung bass and gnarly textures. It makes for a perfect contrast to Dastic’s version, providing dark to his light.

Official videos for both mixes are on the way, with live footage of Sam Feldt combined with footage of the remixer in question.

In addition to the remixes of Heaven (Don’t Have A Name), Sam Feldt adds even more fun to this holiday season by releasing his very own advent calendar. During the whole month of December fans get the chance to win incredible prizes and gifts such as goodie bags, production tips, free tracks, previews, other exclusive content and even a ticket to one of Sam’s shows including flight tickets and hotel. To take part in all these festivities, head over to Sam’s official fan portal at www.heartfeldt.me, sign up (if you haven’t already) and make sure you unlock your new gift every day.

Tags
Sam Feldt Jeremy Renner SLVR Spinnin’ Records Let Me Love You Heaven (Don’t Have A Name) You & I Dastic Spinnin’ NEXT
Related news
Press Releases | 08 Dec 2018

Nicky Romero, SLVR and Eauxmar remix Martin Garrix and Mike Yung's 'Dreamer'

MUMBAI: Garrix discovered the 58-year-old singer through Instagram, where he saw a clip of him busking in the metro. He reached out to the man with the spine-tingling voice and the two recorded Dreamer in Garrix’s Amsterdam based studio.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Oct 2018

Sensation Rise Hyderabad 2018 unveils the artist line-up for October Nicky Romero, Robin Schulz, Sam Feldt and many more

MUMBAI: The World's leading dance event, Sensation, announced its line up scheduled for 27 October 2018 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. Sensation Rise has been surpassing its standard experiences year on year and setting unparalleled benchmarks with every passing event.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Oct 2018

Sam Feldt collaborates with two time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner on epic new single 'Heaven'

MUMBAI: Sam Feldt is always on the hunt for interesting new collaborators to bring into his world of gorgeous melodies and grooves, and on new single Heaven Don’t Have A Name. He unexpectedly turns to Hollywood for inspiration.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Oct 2018

'Mad Fox' teams up with dance music's finest for Amsterdam dance event

MUMBAI: Following last year’s debut at Amsterdam dance event Mad Fox is ready to host five nights of total mayhem once again. The exclusive, high end underground nightclub is teaming up with dance music’s biggest players, Armada, DJ Mag Asia, Gianluca Vacchi, Jack Back and Sono Music.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Sep 2018

Xenia Ghali continues to turn heads with latest offering 'Dotted Line'

MUMBAI: Following on from the success of her latest single, Stick Around that reached over one million streams on Spotify and was included the streaming platform’s most followed official electronic playlists ‘mint’ and ‘Dance Hits’, Xenia Ghali continues her run of success with new sing

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Cultural curator Putumayo broadens horizons, launches music-powered travel experiences

MUMBAI: Using music as a gateway to greater cultural understanding, Putumayo was curating experiread more

News
RAM Week 46: Top radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of RAM, top radio stations continued maintaining positions.read more

News
BARC Week 48: B4U Music receives notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 48 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the chartsread more

Press Releases
Pankaj Udhas and Gulzar Sahab 'Nayaab Lamhe' exclusively on MY FM

MUMBAI: It is the season of celebration for ghazal lovers as their favorite radio channel MY FM read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Launches Mask-a-thon, a campaign to encourage Delhites wear a pollution mask

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks launches Mask-a-thon, a unique campaign to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group