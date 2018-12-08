Sam Feldt & Jeremy Renner's Heaven (Don't Have A Name) gets hot new remixes from Dastic and SLVR

MUMBAI: Sam Feldt’s latest spectacular single, Heaven (Don’t Have A Name) has been inescapable of late. Featuring Oscar-nominated actor and singer Jeremy Renner on vocals, it’s a beautiful track that now gets two excellent new remixes from Dastic and SLVR.

Tune into the track here

Young Dutch producer Dastic has been a mainstay for Spinnin’ Records since being selected for their Spinnin’ NEXT, the incubator platform, with his singles You & I and Let Me Love You among his huge successes for the powerhouse label. His bright and breezy house interpretation combines powerful beats with warm bass, bold chords and sweet melody that really compliments the glorious vocal. With subtle electro house undertones giving it some extra energy, it’s a glorious rework.

Milan’s SLVR pioneered his own Booshi sound, which mixes underground styles like bass house and UK garage with a crisp production aesthetic that works brilliantly in big rooms. His mix starts with tense, brooding, dark tones before dropping us into a twisted groove full of pitched down vocal cuts, low-slung bass and gnarly textures. It makes for a perfect contrast to Dastic’s version, providing dark to his light.

Official videos for both mixes are on the way, with live footage of Sam Feldt combined with footage of the remixer in question.

In addition to the remixes of Heaven (Don’t Have A Name), Sam Feldt adds even more fun to this holiday season by releasing his very own advent calendar. During the whole month of December fans get the chance to win incredible prizes and gifts such as goodie bags, production tips, free tracks, previews, other exclusive content and even a ticket to one of Sam’s shows including flight tickets and hotel. To take part in all these festivities, head over to Sam’s official fan portal at www.heartfeldt.me, sign up (if you haven’t already) and make sure you unlock your new gift every day.