Nicky Romero, SLVR and Eauxmar remix Martin Garrix and Mike Yung's 'Dreamer'

MUMBAI: Garrix discovered the 58-year-old singer through Instagram, where he saw a clip of him busking in the metro. He reached out to the man with the spine-tingling voice and the two recorded Dreamer in Garrix’s Amsterdam based studio. Now come three new remixes to give the track another lease of life.

Nicky Romero teases us with a stripped-back beginning, sweet eight-bit keys and majestic strings as his remix beings in gentle fashion. Don’t be fooled though: huge, euphoric synths and pounding beats await the patient listeners. He makes the most of the glorious vocals and the rousing gospel singing later in the track.

SLVR delivers a rolling, deep house flavored version, punctuated by clipped percussion and a gentle shuffle. The tight groove is combined with a pared-back take on the original’s warm chord progression, with intricately chopped-up vocals providing another layer of the groove.

EAUXMAR completes the package, leading immediately with the rousing vocal before unfolding a chugging trap-style beat. The brass continues to lift you up on the second drop, making for a highly-inventive, spacious-sounding remix that provides a different flavor from the other mixes and the original.