Press Release |  08 Dec 2018 14:26 |  By RnMTeam

Jonas Blue unveils official video for acoustic version of 'Polaroid' featuring Liam Payne and Lennon Stella

MUMBAI: Fresh from the release of his stripped back acoustic version of latest single Polaroid, platinum-selling hit maker Jonas Blue has delivered the official video release for the special unplugged version.

Watch video here

Shot entirely in black and white, the video adopts a slick and sophisticated feel as the vocal talents of Liam Payne and Lennon Stella are laced with the elegant piano-playing talents of Jonas, and the harmonies of a backing choir.

Focusing on the record’s soothing instrumental use and down tempo vocals, the acoustic version adopts a slick laid-back feel, and follows the original version of the track, which has already surged to almost 100 million Spotify streams.

Peaking at number #two in the iTunes chart so far, Polaroid follows in the footsteps of Jonas’ previous single Rise, which featured on recent launch of his debut album Blue, a 15-track production packed with all of the UK star’s biggest hits, including his stellar singles, Fast Car, Perfect Strangers and MamaThe Brit, who has amassed 4 Brit Award nominations in his career so far - also recently launched his own record label, Blue Future. 

Continuing his meteoric rise, Jonas Blue’s Polaroid acoustic perfectly encapsulates the stunning vocals of both Liam and Lennon. With all three artists recently performing the hit on BBC Children in Need, the official video for the production is out now, and precedes the trio’s forthcoming performances at both the Jingle Bell Ball this weekend, and the iconic Top of the Pops Christmas special.

