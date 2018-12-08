AR Rahman all set to Kick off 'One Heart' tour in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, A. R. Rahman is going to be performing in Bengaluru after seven years as part of his ‘One Heart Tour’ on 22 December 2018, at Ozone Urbana. Kicking off his first concert at the garden city, the multiple award-winning musician and composer will be accompanied by a line-up of versatile and dynamic artists including Harshdeep Kaur, Udit Narayan, Haricharan, Ranjit Barot, Vijay Prakash, Shweta Mohan, Neeti Mohan, and Jonita Gandhi. Speaking of his concert tour, Rahman says, “The One Heart tour embodies what music means to me - it is about bringing people together despite their differences. It is also exciting for me to be back in Bengaluru after so many years. The people here have always been so welcoming to me and I am excited to bring them this celebration of music.” The bestselling artist’s Bengaluru concert promises to be an unforgettable night with a mix of old favorites as well as upcoming Hindi and Tamil tracks. The mesmerizing stage design and lighting will be unlike any other concert experience so far.

Promoted by Vonamor Media, this is the beginning of A. R. Rahman’s India tour of 2018 - 19. As the national promoter for the One Heart Tour in India, Vonamor Media is taking A. R. Rahman to various cities across India. C.K.Mohammed, Director of Vonamor Media, said, “We have ventured out in the entertainment business and what better way to kick-start with such an artist, a global icon and our very own pride A.R.Rahman. Vonamor started along with Pradeep and Venkatesh, our vision is to take A.R.Rahman to cities where he's not performed in a long while or not at all to give the fans an experience of a lifetime and see A.R.Rahman perform live in their city. For us, this is just the BEGINNING with Bengaluru and there will be many other cities in India where the One Heart Tour will be part.

We would like to mention special thanks to AKR EVENTS and MRB Live Entertainment who together are curating the campaign and special production value to the One Heart Tour.”

Balaji Manoharan, Founder MR B Live Entertainment and Project Director of the One Heart Tour, said ‘This Tour will reunite the billion hearts with many moments of impact over the years created by AR Rahman and this show will be a great experience for the fans’

Creating this tour has been a wonderful experience along with Vonamor Media and absolutely thrilled to see the show coming to life. MR B Live Entertainment, who is producing the One Heart Tour, working together with the promoter to conceptualize the tour from Campaign, Marketing to ON-Ground Production and Management.

Having collaborated with the likes of Iggy Azalea, KT Tunstall, Wale, Dido, M.I.A, The Pussycat Dolls, and Kendrick Lamar, the A.R Rahman’s various creative endeavors have been constantly making the headlines. From the catchy Hockey Men’s World Cup anthem composed and sung by him to his incredible performance at the Hockey World Cup 2018 opening ceremony, and his new avatar as an anchor of the Amazon series “Harmony with A. R. Rahman”, he does it all with soul and charm.

The Amazon series is a curated exploration of the rich musical heritage and the future of Indian music through the eyes of A. R. Rahman. Coming up later this year is Le Musk, a virtual reality film that has A. R. Rahman makes his debut as a director and 99 Songs, a romantic musical film that has the versatile musician and composer in the new roles of co-writer and producer besides being the film’s composer.

Date: December 22, 2018

Time: 6.30 pm onwards

Venue: Ozone Urbana, NH 44, Devanahalli, Southegowdanahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 562110

Ticket Price: Rs. 1500 onwards