RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  07 Dec 2018 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

Swedish House Mafia to play first Finnish show since reuniting at Weekend Festival 2019

MUMBAI: The resurgent Swedish House Mafia have been announced as guests for Finland’s Weekend Festival 2019 (19-20 July, Helsinki), only their second show in the country ever.

The trio returned to the headlines with what seemed to be a one-off reunion show at Ultra Festival this year, but have now revealed that they are hitting the road together for a series of dates in 2019. The prospect of new music from them also hangs in the air.

They join an eclectic line-up of electronic, hip-hop and pop artists on the line-up for Weekend Festival, which so far includes the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Armin Van Burren, Bastille, Suicideboys, Scarlxrd, Killy, Zomboy, Tungevaag & Raaban, Afrojack, Alan Walker, Dynoro and Headhunterz. 

Ticket pre-sales are currently open to Finnish residents, with overseas guests able to purchase from 9AM on 10 December from festicket.com. With news of this huge announcement, tickets are expected to go very quickly, so don’t delay in getting yours.



Held in a stunning urban location in Suvilahti, just minutes away from the city center of Helsinki, Weekend Festival combines high-production outdoor stages with stunning indoor arenas, all tieing into its annual theme. It was previously voted Finland’s best summer festival by listeners to major national radio station YleX, and has received nominations at the European Festival Awards and the Music & Media Industry Awards.

Watch 2018 official Aftermovie here

Tags
Swedish House Mafia Finland Helsinki Weekend Festival Lil Uzi Vert Armin van Buuren Bastille Zomboy Afrojack Alan Walker Headhunterz radio station Suicideboys Scarlxrd Killy Tungevaag & Raaban
Related news
Press Releases | 30 Nov 2018

Lost Stories and Zaeden team up on brand-new melodic masterpiece, 'Uncomplicated'

MUMBAI: A slick and melodic production which showcases the signature styles of the trio, ‘Uncomplicated’ utilizes luscious chord patterns topped with vocals from Matthew Steeper.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Nov 2018

DJ Snake, Alan Walker to headline Sunburn 2018

MUMBAI: Big names like DJ Snake, Armin Van Buuren and Alan Walker will be performing at the upcoming 12th edition of Sunburn Festival.Presented by Percept Live, Sunburn Festival 2018 will be held at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune for the second year from December 29-31, read a statement. 

read more
Press Releases | 05 Nov 2018

Highlights from the 2018 Europe Music Awards

MUMBAI: The 2018 EMA opened in the best way imaginable-with a performance from THE queen of Hip Hop, Nicki Minaj! Nicki performed “Good Form” flawlessly before being joined on stage by Little Mix for a performance of their hit, “Woman Like Me.”

read more
Press Releases | 05 Nov 2018

Platinum-selling Norwegian producer CLMD unveils slick new hit, 'Trouble'

MUMBAI: Racking up 6 x platinum sales in his native Norway, widely acclaimed producer CLMD (aka Martin Danielle) has now delivered his huge new single Trouble.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2018

Amsterdam Dance Event rounds up record-breaking 23rd edition

MUMBAI: The 23rd edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has come to an end in the early hours of Monday morning.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 46: Top radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of RAM, top radio stations continued maintaining positions.read more

News
BARC Week 48: B4U Music receives notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 48 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the chartsread more

Press Releases
Pankaj Udhas and Gulzar Sahab 'Nayaab Lamhe' exclusively on MY FM

MUMBAI: It is the season of celebration for ghazal lovers as their favorite radio channel MY FM read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Launches Mask-a-thon, a campaign to encourage Delhites wear a pollution mask

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks launches Mask-a-thon, a unique campaign to...read more

News
MY FM RJ Kartik is the first RJ to become brand ambassador of Rajasthan Election Commission

MUMBAI: MY FM RJ Kartik, who is among the top three most followed RJs in the country, has becomeread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group